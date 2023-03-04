Sushmita Sen says her heart attack was massive: ‘95% blockage in artery’

Sushmita Sen underwent an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack (Image credit: @sushmitasen47/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram on Saturday to thank her doctors and friends who stood by her side after she suffered a “massive” heart attack earlier this week. The actor had revealed on March 2 that suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty in which a stent was inserted.

In an Instagram Live video shared today, Sushmita Sen also thanked her fans for sending good wishes, love and healing energy her way.

She also expressed her gratitude towards the doctors and the ICU team at Nanavati Hospital. “My only request was that nobody should know I was admitted, that there was a procedure going on, and they honoured that and held it in its privacy all the way till I was discharged, so thank you for that,” said Sen in her video.



The former Miss Universe also spoke about the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle and warned her viewers against thinking that her active lifestyle could not prevent a heart attack

“I know a lot of you will stop going to the gym, and say ‘See, going to the gym didn’t help her,’” said Sushmita Sen, 47, as she warned against that kind of thinking.

“Not good, not good. It did help me. I survived a very, very big heart attack. It was massive… I had a 95% blockage in my main artery. It did because I have kept an active lifestyle,” said Sen.

“Women need to understand that heart attack is not a men's thing. Also, it is nothing to be afraid of, but it is important to be vigilant. When you get a new lease to life, you respect it and are careful and that is when you learn to exercise and strengthen your will even more,” she added.

Sushmita Sen was recently shooting for the third season of her acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar series "Aarya". She promised her fans she would resume filming for the web series soon.