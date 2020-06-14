App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide: CM Pinarayi Vijayan recalls actor’s support during Kerala floods

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tributes and expressions of shock poured in as soon as the news of Rajput's demise broke. One such tribute came from Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. He recalled the late actor's philanthropic work during the 2018 Kerala floods.

Rajput donated Rs 1 crore for the victims of Kerala flood on the behalf of a fan.

The actor, best-known for films such as 'Kai Po Che!', 'Kedarnath' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, answered to the cry for help from a Twitter user, making the generous donation while referring to the state as ‘My Kerala’.

The Twitter user, @subhamranjan66, wrote to the late actor saying that he wishes to help the state resurrect from the devastation caused by the flood. Upon coming across the tweet, the late actor donated Rs 1 crore on behalf of the Twitter user.

Rajput also donated Rs 1.25 crore to the flood-stricken Nagaland a month later. Thanking the actor, CM Rio took to Twitter and wrote, "I am moved at the kind gesture made by @itsSSR and his team towards #NagalandFloods and willingness to help #Nagaland at this crucial hour. Your contribution is encouraging and I hope to see the rest of the nation come forward selflessly, to #DonateForNagaland"



The actor later shared a picture with the Nagaland CM on his Instagram account writing "Thank you Sir for your precious time. We promise that we with our full force and determination would work incessantly till the time our #Nagaland is perfectly restored. And thank you so much for this wonderful friendship Gong, the sound surely celebrates an everlasting friendship. Thanks once again Sir for your hospitality, #MrNeiphiuRio Regards #honourablechiefminister #Nagaland #nagalandfloods #Peace #prayers #oneindi."


First Published on Jun 14, 2020 08:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sushant Singh Rajput #Trending News

