Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide: CM Pinarayi Vijayan recalls actor’s support during Kerala floods



We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Film industry. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & supporters.

We take a moment to remember his support during the time of Kerala floods. pic.twitter.com/OKampA9w05 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 14, 2020

Tributes and expressions of shock poured in as soon as the news of Rajput's demise broke. One such tribute came from Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. He recalled the late actor's philanthropic work during the 2018 Kerala floods.

Rajput donated Rs 1 crore for the victims of Kerala flood on the behalf of a fan.

The actor, best-known for films such as 'Kai Po Che!', 'Kedarnath' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, answered to the cry for help from a Twitter user, making the generous donation while referring to the state as ‘My Kerala’.



As promised my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed.

Lots and lots of love. FLY

Cheers #MyKerala #KeralaReliefFunds pic.twitter.com/fqrFpmKNhK

— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 21, 2018

Rajput also donated Rs 1.25 crore to the flood-stricken Nagaland a month later. Thanking the actor, CM Rio took to Twitter and wrote, "I am moved at the kind gesture made by @itsSSR and his team towards #NagalandFloods and willingness to help #Nagaland at this crucial hour. Your contribution is encouraging and I hope to see the rest of the nation come forward selflessly, to #DonateForNagaland"

The Twitter user, @subhamranjan66, wrote to the late actor saying that he wishes to help the state resurrect from the devastation caused by the flood. Upon coming across the tweet, the late actor donated Rs 1 crore on behalf of the Twitter user.

The actor later shared a picture with the Nagaland CM on his Instagram account writing "Thank you Sir for your precious time. We promise that we with our full force and determination would work incessantly till the time our #Nagaland is perfectly restored. And thank you so much for this wonderful friendship Gong, the sound surely celebrates an everlasting friendship. Thanks once again Sir for your hospitality, #MrNeiphiuRio Regards #honourablechiefminister #Nagaland #nagalandfloods #Peace #prayers #oneindi."