Watch: The best Super Bowl 2023 ads, with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, ‘Breaking Bad’ cast

Super Bowl 2023: Advertisers spent big for the coveted slots.

Super Bowl ads are big. Every year, brands pay millions of dollars for just minutes of visibility during America's most-watched football playoffs. And they try to make it count by roping in big stars and evoking nostalgia. This year's star appearances include power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the Breaking Bad crew and John Travolta. Take a look.

'Bennifer' for Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin Donuts' Super Bowl 2023 commercial starred Oscar winner Ben Affleck as a drive-through worker -- who is, naturally, immediately recognised by customers. A woman's jaw dropped and another fan asked for a picture.

Then came Jennifer Lopez, rolling down her car window and asking her husband: "Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?"

Affleck looks at the camera and says "I gotta go guys", prompting Lopez to immediately demand a glazed donut.

'Breaking Good'

The iconic TV show's crew, Bryan Cranston (Walter White), Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) and Raymond Cruz (Tuco Salamanca), reunited to peddle nachos instead of meth in commercial for snack brand PopCorners. The ad film's director is none other than Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan.

'Clueless' nostalgia

Alicia Silverstone's fashionable character Cher Horowitz, from the 1995 teen cult classic Clueless, is one for the ages. Fintech brand Rakuten relied on her timeless appeal for their Super Bowl 2023 commercial.

'Grease' tribute

T-Mobile evokes the nostalgia surrounding Grease, the 1978 classic starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

For Super Bowl 2023, Zach Braff and Donald Faison joined Travolta in singing the chart-topping song Summer Nights from the film, while selling T-Mobile’s home internet service.

'The Flash' trailer

New preview footage of The Flash, the upcoming DC Comics film starring Ezra Miller, was released by Warner Brothers during Super Bowl 2023.

There is excitement around the film but also a lot of controversy because of Miller's involvement in harassment and assault cases.