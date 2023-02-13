English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Watch: The best Super Bowl 2023 ads, with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, ‘Breaking Bad’ cast

    Super Bowl 2023: Laughs, nostalgia and star power take the centre stage in this season's ad-lineup.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
    Super Bowl 2023: Advertisers spent big for the coveted slots.

    Super Bowl 2023: Advertisers spent big for the coveted slots.

    Super Bowl ads are big. Every year, brands pay millions of dollars for just minutes of visibility during America's most-watched football playoffs. And they try to make it count by roping in big stars and evoking nostalgia. This year's star appearances include power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the Breaking Bad crew and John Travolta. Take a look.

    'Bennifer' for Dunkin Donuts 

    Dunkin Donuts' Super Bowl 2023 commercial starred Oscar winner Ben Affleck as a drive-through worker -- who is, naturally, immediately recognised by customers. A woman's jaw dropped and another fan asked for a picture.

    Then came Jennifer Lopez, rolling down her car window and asking her husband: "Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?"