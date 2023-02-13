English
    February 13, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

    Trending news LIVE Updates: Earthquake in Sikkim, Rihanna is pregnant again

    Trending news LIVE updates: Super Bowl's star-studded ads and performances, Indian reality show Big Boss' finale and other big trends of the day.

    Aero India 2023 kicked off in Bengaluru with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inauguarting the 14th edition of India's largest aerospace and defence exhibition. Super Bowl 2023, America's big football playoff, was held in Arizona, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Every year, Super Bowl is watched by millions of people, not just in the US, but around the global. Ads featured during the game and halftime performances become big cultural talking points. This year, alcohol and

    packaged food brands dominate the line-up, roping in big stars for their ads. Rihanna delivered a power-packed Halftime performance, her  first live event in seven years. Country star Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem at the event.

    We will bring you the LIVE updates of viral and trending news stories of the day.

    • Trending news LIVE Updates: Earthquake in Sikkim, Rihanna is pregnant again
      Trending news LIVE Updates: Aero India 2023, Super Bowl 2023 are among the biggest internet trends in India today
    • February 13, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

      Earthquake in Sikkim

      An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was reported in Sikkim early this morning, the National Center for Seismology said. The quake took place at 4:15 am around 70 km north-west of Yuksom in West Sikkim district. There are no reports of any damage or loss of life.

    • February 13, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

      Aero India 2023 kicks off in Bengaluru


      Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.The five-day event, 4th edition of India's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, will include aerial displays by aircraft and helicopters along with a large exhibition and trade fair of aerospace and defence companies.

    • February 13, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

      National Women's Day 2023: Remembering Sarojini Naidu

      Today is the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu. Popularly known as “Nightingale of India”, she was an Indian political activist and poet. Naidu worked towards attaining freedom from the colonial regime and brought about social reforms.

    • February 13, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

      Super Bowl score: Eagles have a 27-21 lead

    • February 13, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

      Super Bowl ads: Bradley Cooper and his mother for T-mobile 

    • February 13, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

      Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch at Super Bowl 2023

    • February 13, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

      Super Bowl 2023 ads : 'Clueless' nostalgia

    • February 13, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

      Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna's partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, during her blockbuster halftime show

    • February 13, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

      Super Bowl 2023: More about the halftime show 

      Rihanna performs some of her biggest club hits, including 'Rude Boy' and 'Umbrella' for her Super Bowl show. The singer appears in an extravagant red cape, with background dancers dressed in white.
    • February 13, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST

      Super 2023: The mood during Rihanna's halftime show

      blockquote class="twitter-tweet">

      Chills. @rihanna AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/ZdNgYCh54y

      — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
    • February 13, 2023 / 07:06 AM IST

      Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna takes the stage

    • February 13, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST

      Super Bowl 2023: As things stand at half-time

