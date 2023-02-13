English
    Chinese woman stole luxury goods worth over Rs 1.21 crore from best friend's house, jailed

    The Chinese woman stole luxury goods including Hermes and Louis Vuitton handbags, Bulgari bracelets and various branded clothes from her best friend's house.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
    The Chinese woman has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for theft. (Representative image)

    A Chinese woman stole luxury goods worth 1 million yuan (over Rs 1.21 crore) from her best friend’s house and replaced them with dupes has been jailed for 12 years.

    The woman, surnamed Liu, had a key to her friend’s house, surnamed Cao, from where she stole goods worth 940,000 yuan in a span of three years. It all started Cao bought a new house in Changchun and since she was away most of the time, she handed a key to Liu to oversee renovations.

    Liu was apparently experiencing financial difficulties in 2019 and around that time stole 20 luxury items from Cao’s new house, including Hermes and Louis Vuitton handbags, Bulgari bracelets and various branded clothes.

    Then she bought dupes online and replaced the luxury goods with them.