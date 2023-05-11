Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Yuzvendra Chahal broke the record in his 143rd IPL match.

Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the leading wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history after dismissing Nitish Rana in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Chahal was brought on to bowl in the 11th over of the innings and off his second ball, he removed Rana who was caught at the deep backward square boundary by Shimrom Hetmyer.

The 32-year-old, who was tied with Dwayne Bravo on 183 IPL wickets, broke the record in his 143rd IPL match. Chahal debuted in the league in 2013 and has represented two other franchises- Mumbai Indians (2011-2013) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2014-2021).

His best figures in the league came while playing for the Royals, when he took 5-40 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 edition of the competition. It was also the game in which Chahal claimed a hat-trick.

In the ongoing edition of the IPL, Chahal has taken 18 wickets in 11 matches with his best performance coming against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Hyderabad when he took 4 for 17 in his four overs.

Heading into the match against the Knight Riders on Thursday, Royals were placed fifth on the points table with 10 points in 11 matches. They still have two more games left in the league stage with their next match taking place against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on Sunday and their last match taking place against Punjab Kings at Dharamshala on May 19.

