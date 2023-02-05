English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Will Shubman Gill be India's future all-format player?

    Gill’s transformation from a Test match player to one who can play competently in all formats comes at a time when India are set to host the 50-over World Cup later this year, besides the IPL in a few months.

    Arun Janardhan
    February 05, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
    Shubman Gill currently has got the highest individual score in T20Is for an Indian. (Photo: Twitter)

    Shubman Gill currently has got the highest individual score in T20Is for an Indian. (Photo: Twitter)

    The timing could not have been better for Shubman Gill. Just when cricket analysts were beginning to doubt his abilities in the shortest format of the game, he stacked up a century that’s brought all the gushing back in play.

    Just recently, former opening batter Gautam Gambhir said that Gill hadn’t “found his feet in T20 format, when it comes to playing international cricket. Sometimes you have to play at a different tempo. His basic game suits (the) 50-over format.” Gambhir’s assertion came after the first two Twenty20 Internationals between India and New Zealand in which Gill had scores of 7 and 11.

    But in the third and deciding T20I on Wednesday in Ahmedabad, Gill’s unbeaten 126 at a strike rate (runs per 100 balls) of 200 has bumped up his career T20I average from a pedestrian 15 to a respectable 40.40. The numbers, though, have to be seen in context — Gill has played only six T20Is, the first of which came in January this year against Sri Lanka

    Gill’s favourite opponent team at the moment ought to be New Zealand — without Trent Boult and Tim Southee. In the three One-day Internationals he played against New Zealand prior to the T20I series, he had scores of 208, 40 not out and 112. Prior to the NZ series, his ODI average was an impressive 59.60. It currently stands at 73.76, but then again, he has played only 21 ODIs.