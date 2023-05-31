We could face sort of similarities at Oval to what we had in India: Steve Smith on potential spin threat ahead of WTC final

Australia's batting mainstay Steve Smith is expecting batting friendly conditions at the The Oval for the World Test Championship final but feels they could face India like conditions as the game goes on.

The venue offers one of the best batting conditions in the UK with true pace and bounce. India are expected to play their frontline spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in their bid to make the most of the conditions.

"The Oval can present itself with some spin occasionally particularly as the game wears on so we could face some sort of similarities to what we had in India at certain stages of the game.

"But The Oval is a wonderful place to play cricket in. Lightening fast outfield, the square goes whole way across the ground so it is a nice place to bat when you get in and has some decent pace and bounce for an English surface. Should be an absolute cracker," Smith told cricket.com.au ahead of the final beginning June 7.

Australia recently lost the Test series in India 1-2 though their spin play improved as the series progressed. Smith was the captain when the team won the third Test in Indore.

"The WTC is a great initiative. It gives every game we play a lot of relevance and for us to have qualified on top and face India in the final is incredibly exciting. It is going to be India and us at the Oval.

"I am sure there will be plenty of fans out there, probably more Indian than Australian but I am sure it is going to be great fun and guys are looking forward to it," he said.

Smith is among the Australian batters who played county cricket in England as part of the preparations for the WTC final and subsequent Ashes.

(With PTI inputs)