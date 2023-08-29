US Open 2023: Key points ahead of the final grand slam

20-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz dethroned Djokovic from the top spot in the rankings after winning the epic Wimbledon final earlier this year.

The final grand slam of the season is nearly upon us, as the US Open 2023 is scheduled be held from August 28 to September 10 in New York City.

Carlos Alcaraz has "vowed" to give Djokovic a hard time, with the Spaniard looking to defend his title. This year’s US Open will also mark the return of Novak Djokovic since 2021.

In the women’s segment, Polish world number one Iga Swiatek will also look to defend her title. There have been seven different winners in the last eight editions of the women's segment and this year might be no different.

The story so far

World number one Iga Swiatek got her US Open title defence off to a dominant start on August 28, flattening unseeded Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-0, 6-1 to kick off the action at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The four-time Grand Slam champion fired off 20 winners and four aces to set up a second-round meeting with Australian Daria Saville.

On the other hand, Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari crashed out in the first round following a 6-4, 6-4 defeat at the hands of Spaniard Rebeka Masarova the same day.

World number 71 Masarova converted all three break point opportunities during her 87-minute encounter to secure her first career win over a top-10 player.

Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia proved she was no pushover even with her back up against a wall as she battled past 2017 champion Sloane Stephens with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory in the first round.

Alcaraz vs Djokovic

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in a potential US Open final is already the most anticipated match of the tournament that begins on August 28.

The world of men’s tennis, which just recently seemed to be reeling under key retirements (Roger Federer) and absentees (Rafael Nadal), seems to have found its feet and how. Novak Djokovic, whose entire career was played under the shadow of his more popular opponents, was primed to dominate the men’s game completely this year.

But 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has risen rapidly and shown that the Serbian will not go unchallenged.

The Spaniard dethroned Djokovic from the top spot in the rankings after winning the epic Wimbledon final earlier this year.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are expected to face each other once more in the US Open final.

20 years of darkness for America

The US has led all nations at every Grand Slam this year in terms of the number of main draw singles participants. As many as 43 players, both men and women, will compete in front of their home crowd.

The men’s segment will be packed with 19 American players. The US Open title drought for American men has extended to two decades. The last American male tennis player to win the US Open title was Andy Roddick in 2003.

On the other hand, the 24 American women featuring in the US Open 2023 are the most at the competition since 2004. Sloane Stephens is the last American woman to be crowned US Open champion when she emerged victorious in 2017.

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are the two players who are expected to do well in the men’s draw. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Madison Keys are tipped to carry the American baton forward in women’s singles.

All eyes on Iga Swiatek

Poland's Iga Swiatek currently has four Grand Slam titles to her name and the world number one is primed to defend her US Open championship.

Swiatek got the better of One Jabeur 6–2, 7–6(7–5) to win her maiden US Open title in 2022.

Aryna Sabalenka

Barring her focus on the US Open title, the 25-year-old will enter the Flushing Meadows with another aim; claiming the top spot in the WTA rankings.

After winning her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year, Sabalenka is hoping to cap off the calendar with another Major to her name.

Coco Gauff’s dream run

Coco Gauff burst into the scene, at the age of 15, after outclassing Venus Williams in the Wimbledon first round four years ago. Gauff will enter the US Open as one of the favourites to clinch the title.

The 19-year-old’s latest success has also helped her in reaching the sixth position in the WTA rankings.

With a new coach standing next to her, Gauff seems determined to win her maiden Grand Slam in front of her home crowd.

Andy Murray's last chance?

Quashing all rumours about his participation, Andy Murray announced that he would feature in the US Open. This year will mark the 36-year-old Briton’s 17th appearance at the event.

Plagued with injuries, the former world number one did not take part in tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati.

The 2012 US Open champion will kick off his campaign against Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

How and where to watch

Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Sony LIV. The matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5, and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India.