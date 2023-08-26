Year of Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz goes into the US Open as its defending champion—his first ever Grand Slam title acquired last year—and on the back of two defeats since winning Wimbledon 2023. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The world of men’s tennis, which just recently seemed to be reeling under key retirements (Roger Federer) and absentees (Rafael Nadal), seems to have found its feet and how. Novak Djokovic, whose entire career was played under the shadow of his more popular opponents, was primed to dominate the men’s game completely this year. But 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has risen rapidly and shown that the Serbian will not go unchallenged.

Alcaraz’s epic win in the Wimbledon final against Djokovic in July, in one of the best matches ever played on Centre Court, on a surface that was not considered favourable to the Spaniard, has added an element of equality to the rivalry. As the US Open, the year’s final Grand Slam, begins on Monday, a potential final between the two men is already the most anticipated match of the tournament.

The clear advantage these two men have can be gauged by the distance they have built from the rest of the field. World No. 1 Alcaraz and World No. 2 Djokovic have 9,815 and 9,795 ranking points, respectively. World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev is at a distant 6,260 points as of August 21, when the points table was last updated. The fourth ranked Holger Rune is even further down, at 4,790 points. Men’s tennis is now dominated by these two players: the last remaining survivor of the Big Three and the present-future of the men’s game.

Djokovic has won two of the year’s Grand Slams, the Australian Open and the French Open, in which he defeated Alcaraz in the semi-finals. That match, which had Alcaraz suffering from cramps and nerves, briefly—and incorrectly—suggested that the younger player had much catching up to do. Just weeks later, at Wimbledon, Alcaraz proved that the Roland Garros semi-final was a blip, an aberration, that he had quickly recovered from.

On Sunday (August 20, 2023), Djokovic and Alcaraz played one of the best finals outside of the Grand Slams, at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. In the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Tour history (since 1990), Djokovic won 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) in 3 hours and 49 minutes after saving a championship point in the second set. Djokovic called it “one of the toughest matches I’ve ever played in my life, regardless what tournament, what category, what level, what player,” in his on-court interview after the match.

Alcaraz goes into the US Open as its defending champion—his first ever Grand Slam title acquired last year—and on the back of two defeats. After the euphoric triumph at Wimbledon, he lost in the quarter-finals to Tommy Paul in Toronto earlier this month, followed by the Cincinnati defeat.

Djokovic, in his bid to focus mainly on Grand Slams as he chases a record-equalling 24th major (to get on par with Margaret Court), played only one tournament at Cincinnati between the two Slams.

“It’s no secret that one of the main reasons I play today and compete in professional tennis is to try to break more records and make more history,” the Australian Tennis Magazine quoted Djokovic as saying before the French Open. “History being on the line is something that is very flattering and is very motivating, no doubt about it.”

At this point, little differentiates the two players, besides the 16-year age gap, the equivalent of two generations. Djokovic’s famed fitness allows him to play long matches as well as younger opponents—most times better. The Wimbledon final, at four hours, 42 minutes, is still shorter than several matches Djokovic has played in the past. His mental strength is such that he can come out of difficult situations, including facing match points, like against Alcaraz at Cincinnati and famously against Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

“You inspired me a lot, playing tennis, (I watched) you since I was born,” Alcaraz said on-court to Djokovic after winning the Wimbledon title. “You were already winning tournaments. You are probably in better shape than me. Thirty-six is the new 26, you make that happen. It’s amazing.”

The Wimbledon final was perhaps the last time Djokovic was the favourite to win over Alcaraz, owing to the Serbian’s seven previous titles there and the Spaniard’s lack of experience on grass. Alcaraz now has the game to adapt to all surfaces, just like Djokovic, which makes the outcome of any contest between the two difficult to predict.

“What Alcaraz has done in the last year is unbelievable,” Eurosport expert John McEnroe said before the US Open. “He’s put himself in a position where you talk about him in the same way as Djokovic and Nadal, in a way which is incredible. The best player I’ve ever seen at his age. It’s incredible how good he is already.”

If the first half of 2023 seemed like the year when Djokovic, in the absence of an injured Nadal, would sweep everything up, then the second half of the year has turned the narrative. Men’s tennis continues to serve up one classic after another, as a new champion player replaces giants of the recent past.