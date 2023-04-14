'If you're destined to die...': former Pakistan captain speaks about India's refusal to tour

Speaking on the podcast hosted by Nadir Ali, Javed Miandad urged India to travel to Pakistan.

The year 2023 could well prove to be a make-or-break year as far cricketing relations between India and Pakistan are concerned. Pakistan are scheduled to host the Asia Cup in the second half of the year and following that, India are set to host the 50-over World Cup.

Amidst the uncertainty, former Pakistan captain and batting great Javed Miandad issued a perplexing statement, stating that it was time for India to travel to Pakistan and if death had to come, it would do so.

"Forget security. We believe that agar maut aani hai toh aani hai. Zindagi aur maut toh allah ke haath mein hai (If you're destined to die, you will die. Life and death is in the hands of the almighty). If they call us today, we will go. But they should return too. The thing is the last time we went, but they haven't come here since. It's their turn now," Miandad told in a podcast, hosted by Nadir Ali.

The 50-over Asia Cup is tentatively scheduled to take place in Pakistan in September while the 50-over World Cup is tentatively scheduled to take place in India in October. As per reports, Pakistan are comfortable to play their World Cup matches in either Kolkata or Chennai.

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012, when the "Men In Green" toured for a two-match T20I and three-match ODI series. The T20I series ended 1-1 while Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1.

Also Read: 'Your career is over': Virender Sehwag reveals hilarious incident involving Sachin Tendulkar and Shoaib Akhtar