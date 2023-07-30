ICC World Cup 2023 online tickets sales likely to begin by August 10: Reports

ICC Cricket World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to start online sale of tickets of the ICC World Cup from August 10. It has been reported that the cricket watchdog has sought suggestions from all the associations involved in hosting the mega tournament. Cricket fans will, however, have to produce paper tickets to enter the stadium during the event.

Starting of online ticket sales is also likely to coincide with the announcement of expected changes in the event schedule.

It was reported earlier that the much-awaited India-Pakistan match could be rescheduled as October 15 happens to be the opening day of the Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad, which is the venue for the match. A change in the schedule of one game is likely to have a domino effect on the overall schedule of the tournament.

After a meeting with the Gujarat state cricket association, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday that the sale of tickets will be done once the entire process has been followed.

"Three members have approached the ICC, seeking a schedule change. Our focus is primarily on adjusting the dates and timings, while keeping the venues unchanged. We are actively working to minimise the gap between games from six days to four-five days. A clearer picture will emerge within the mentioned timeframe, and any changes will be made in consultation with the ICC," Shah said.

He also asked each state body to share their finalised ticket prices with the Indian board by July 31. As the World Cup is scheduled to kick off on October 5, the board will assign extra collection centres in each city so that fans can pick up tickets.

The 2023 World Cup is set to feature 48 games taking place in 10 Indian cities between October 5 and November 19. The opening game in Ahmedabad will see England and New Zealand face off.