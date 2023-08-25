ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: Tickets to go live today at 8 pm

General ticket sales for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 are scheduled to commence on August 25, 2023 at 8pm. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide have the opportunity to attend the Cricket World Cup, scheduled from October 5 to November 19, as India welcomes fans from around the globe.
These tickets will be available on the World Cup's official website, and will be available in phases, starting with non-India warm up matches as well as non-India event matches.
"As we announce the commencement of ticket sales for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, we extend a warm invitation to cricket fans from every corner of our nation and around the globe. Our venues are ready to welcome fans to a tournament that promises to redefine the cricketing landscape,” stated BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.
|Date and Time
|Time
|City
|August 30, 2023
|8:00pm IST
|India matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram
|August 31, 2023
|8:00pm IST
|India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune
|September 1, 2023
|8:00pm IST
|India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai
|September 2, 2023
|8:00pm IST
|India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata
|September 3, 2023
|8:00pm IST
|India match at Ahmedabad
|September 15, 2023
|8:00pm IST
|Semi-Finals and Final
The World Cup commences with an eagerly anticipated match between England and New Zealand, a reiteration of the 2019 final, at Ahmedabad's colossal Narendra Modi cricket stadium.
