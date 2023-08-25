ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: Tickets to go live today at 8 pm

English
    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST
    General ticket sales will commence for 44 matches taking place in ten venues across ten host cities

    General ticket sales for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 are scheduled to commence on August 25, 2023 at 8pm. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide have the opportunity to attend the Cricket World Cup, scheduled from October 5 to November 19, as India welcomes fans from around the globe.

    These tickets will be available on the World Cup's official website, and will be available in phases, starting with non-India  warm up matches as well as non-India event matches.

    "As we announce the commencement of ticket sales for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, we extend a warm invitation to cricket fans from every corner of our nation and around the globe. Our venues are ready to welcome fans to a tournament that promises to redefine the cricketing landscape,” stated BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

    Date and TimeTimeCity
    August 30, 20238:00pm ISTIndia matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram
    August 31, 20238:00pm ISTIndia matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune
    September 1, 20238:00pm ISTIndia matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai
    September 2, 20238:00pm ISTIndia matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata
    September 3, 20238:00pm ISTIndia match at Ahmedabad
    September 15, 20238:00pm ISTSemi-Finals and Final

    General ticket sales will commence for 44 matches taking place in 10 venues across ten host cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. Additionally, warm-up matches will be held in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.

    The World Cup commences with an eagerly anticipated match between England and New Zealand, a reiteration of the 2019 final, at Ahmedabad's colossal Narendra Modi cricket stadium.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 25, 2023 01:43 pm

