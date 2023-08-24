Asia Cup 2023: Teams, Schedule, Venues, and where to watch

The matches will adhere to a fifty-overs format

The 2023 Asia Cup 2023 is set to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka between August 30th and September 17th, 2023. This edition of the tournament will be in the 50-over One Day International (ODI) format and will consist of two groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super Four stage. Following this stage, the final match will feature the top two teams from the Super Four round.

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to begin in Multan with a kickoff match between Pakistan and Nepal. This championship will involve six teams divided into two sets: Group A consists of Pakistan, India, and Nepal, while Group B encompasses Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka. The matches will adhere to a fifty-overs format, and the hosting duties are shared between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan is designated to hold four matches across two locations, while the rest of the games will occur in Sri Lanka.

Schedule for Asia Cup 2023

Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Sah confirmed that India and Pakistan are in the same group for ODI Asia Cup 2023.

Squads

Barring Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, the rest of the tournament has announced their squads.

India Team for Asia Cup 2023:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson (back up).

Nepal Team for Asia Cup 2023:

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Mahamad Asif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Pratish GC, Kishor Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Arjun Saud, Shyam Dhakal

Pakistan Team for Asia Cup 2023:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Bangladesh Team for Asia Cup 2023:

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Naim Sheikh

Where to watch Asia Cup 2023?

Indian viewers can catch all the action on Hotstar, Jio Cinema, and Amazon Prime on OTT, and on the Star Sports channel.