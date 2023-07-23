How World No. 47 Harinderpal Singh Sandhu bounced back from a career-threatening back injury to bag gold with squash partner

In April this year, 34-year-old squash player Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu made the cut on the Asian Games squad and was also paired with Dipika Pallikal Karthik for the inaugural mixed doubles event in Hangzhou.

On July 1, 2018, things were looking up for Harinderpal Singh Sandhu. He had reached a career-high ranking of World No. 47 and had shifted base to England to train under legendary coach, Malcolm Willstrop. They were now plotting his entry into the top-30 of the world over the next six months.

“It was a very special year. I was playing really well and had spent three-four months in the United States playing back-to-back tournaments. I had done everything right,” Sandhu recalls.

Five months later, Sandhu arrived in India to compete at the Seniors Nationals in Noida. While on court, he heard a crack in the lower back and in that moment, he knew his progress had hit a roadblock.

“It got worse over the next couple of hours and I figured it would be a long time until I hit the courts again,” Sandhu says.

Fresh start

Harinderpal Singh Sandhu and Dipika Pallikal Karthik's first test was the Asian Mixed Doubles Championship last month, where the duo picked up gold in their first outing as a team.

Their first test was the Asian Mixed Doubles Championship last month, where the duo picked up gold in their first outing as a team.

“We know each other from our junior days and have both played mixed doubles in the past. But when you pair up, it’s completely different — the understanding with your partner, getting to know each other’s game, the positioning on court, and how I can make it easier for her to handle her side. At our first tournament, there weren’t too many expectations — we just wanted to understand each other better and I wanted to ensure she was comfortable on court,” Sandhu says.

Pallikal Karthik made a stunning comeback to the game last year after the birth of her twin boys. She picked up two golds at the World Doubles Squash Championship and followed it up with a mixed doubles bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham alongside Saurav Ghosal.

“Since she had already been playing mixed doubles, I didn’t want her to change too many things about her game. I had a word with Saurav to understand their dynamics and how I could implement my style when we paired up. And it’s worked well for us,” Sandhu says.

“We’ve both had our own struggles and comeback stories. What she pulled off last year has been really inspiring for me. Our success was a big boost for me personally, since things haven’t gone my way over the last few years,” he says.

Slow progress

For the first three months of 2019, Sandhu was bound to his bed. He would need assistance to just sit up once he moved back home to Chandigarh to recuperate.

“I had scoliosis where my entire spine had curved towards the left. With severe nerve impingements, it was a risky proposition since it could have resulted in paralysis. A few doctors prescribed surgery, but I wanted it to heal on its own. It meant a long wait. I would look for positions where I could lie and not feel any pain. It was really difficult for my family who know me as a tough guy, always running around or training,” he recalls.

“That period was very hard. I wondered when I would be able to do just the basics. I was crying on the inside but had to stay positive because I knew it was going to take a while. I was prepared to grind it out for a couple of years if needed,” he says.

The comeback

Harinderpal Singh Sandhu's rehabilitation started at the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance centre.

His rehabilitation started at the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance centre. During the early days, he worked on the most basic functions like standing up and taking a few steps. It was only in April that he took on strength sessions with physical trainer, Siddharth Sunil. By August, he finally picked up a racquet and walked into the court again.

“I had to make a few changes to my game. There were certain movements that I was asked to avoid, certain balls that I had to just let go and hit normally. I had to constantly keep these things in mind,” he says.

Two silvers at the South Asian Games in December had him realise that things were on track, especially after his body could take on the load of playing continuously for two weeks during the event. A week later, he followed it up by winning his first tournament in Mumbai.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, he lost momentum yet again. Once tournaments resumed, injuries put him off track and by September 2022, his ranking had dipped to World No. 658. Ever since, he’s been rebuilding to ready himself for a shot at the Asian Games this year.

“I knew how hard I would have to grind because I was literally starting from scratch. But I was happy to do it and kept believing that I could make the Indian team again,” he says.

Asian Games again

In the past, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu has won a gold (2014) and two bronze medals (2010, 2018) in the team event of the Asian Games. He’ll feature once again as part of the men’s team alongside Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh and Mahesh Mangaonkar, besides teaming up with Pallikal Karthik.

“It’s massive to make the team again. Since an early age, my parents told me that I had to win gold for the country. They’ve sacrificed a lot for me — sending a small boy to live and train in Chennai at the age of 12, a city they had never visited in their life,” he says.

“The injury has been a learning lesson. I know that nothing is permanent, everything passes. So you always have to be prepared for these things. I want to focus on the present. And on being happy,” he adds.

Sandhu is currently on a short break back home, taking on light training sessions in order to keep himself fresh for the camp in Chennai before the Asian Games.

“I just want to maintain the hard work that I’ve put in and keep getting better as the Games get near. And hopefully we can peak while we are there,” he says.