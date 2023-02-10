English
    Cristiano Ronaldo scores four goals to cross 500-mark in club career

    Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo now has 503 goals scored for five different teams stretched across five leagues. His latest game was with Saudi club Al Nassr.

    AFP
    February 10, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
    Nassr's forward Cristiano Ronaldo before taking a penalty during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Wehda and Al-Nassr in Mecca on February 9.

    Cristiano Ronaldo scored all of Al Nassr's goals in a 4-0 rout of Al Wehda in the Saudi league on Thursday as he passed the 500 league goal mark in his club career.

    The 38-year-old Portuguese star now has 503 goals scored for five different teams stretched across five leagues.

    He hit three for Sporting Lisbon in his fledgling career, 103 for Manchester United over two spells, 311 for Real Madrid and 81 at Juventus.

    Ronaldo now has five for Al Nassr who he joined after the World Cup following his bitter divorce from United.