Cheteshwar Pujara hits winning runs in his 100th Test: 'It's a special feeling. My family was watching'

Cheteshwar Pujara watches the ball after playing a shot during the Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who hit the winning runs in his 100th test as India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test, said it was a special feeling to have his family watch him achieve the feat.

During the post-match ceremony, when asked about how he felt about achieving the milestone, Pujara said, "It's a special feeling. My parents were watching."

Twitter users too praised the cricketer for his achievement.



In his 100th Test, Pujara hit the winning run to retain the BGT. This is cricket heritage. pic.twitter.com/3KMyl57QZo

— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 19, 2023

On Friday, Cheteshwar Pujara earned a much-deserved Guard of Honour from his teammates and got felicitated on his 100th Test landmark at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium before the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy match between India and Australia.

With the victory on Sunday, India takes an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series in another three-day finish here on Sunday.

Set a target of 115 after Australia were bowled out for 113 in their second innings, India completed the chase in 26.4 overs on the third day of the match.

India were 14 for 1 at lunch.

Earlier in the day, Ravindra Jadeja returned with brilliant figures of 7/42 in 12.1 overs while his spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin took three Australian wickets.

Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 43 off 46 balls even as the others paid the price for some atrocious shot selection on a slow Kotla track.