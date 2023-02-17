Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated for 100th Test, becomes 13th Indian cricketer to reach the milestone: See pics

1/6 Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara earned a much-deserved Guard of Honour from his teammates and got felicitated on his 100th Test landmark at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium before the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy match between India and Australia on February 17.

2/6 The entire Indian squad applauded and honoured Pujara for his historic achievement. (Image: BCCI)

3/6 The legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who couldn’t stop praising the senior player for his contribution to Indian cricket, gave Pujara a special 100th Test cap. (Image: AP)

4/6 Gavaskar expressed his optimism that Cheteshwar Pujara would achieve a century in his 100th Test, noting that the seasoned batsman had served as an example of “hard effort and self-belief.” (Image: BCCI)

5/6 Pujara's father Arvind, wife Puja and daughter Aditi were also present at the felicitation ceremony at the Arun Jaitley stadium before the Test began. (Image: AFP)