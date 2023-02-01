English
    Budget 2023: Sports sector receives highest-ever allocation of Rs 3,397 crore

    Sports budget has increased to Rs 3,397.32 crore from Rs 3,062 crore allocated in the 2022-23 Budget.

    Maryam Farooqui
    February 01, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST
    Children playing sports on a field. Representative Image (Source: Reliance Foundation Youth Sports)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed the highest ever budget allocation for the sports sector, raising the outlay to Rs 3,397.32 crore from Rs 3,062 crore a year back.

    The Union Budget for 2023-24 saw an increase of over Rs 300 crore in sports allocations from last year, noted Tenzing Niyogi, CEO and League Commissioner, Ultimate Kho Kho.

    "This will be a progressive step in aiding India’s preparations for this year's Asian Games and Paris Olympics which can result in an increased presence in multi-nation prestigious events and an opportunity funnel for widespread sports to come into the limelight," he said.

    President Droupadi Murmu during her first address to Parliament referred to the government's focus on sports. From Commonwealth Games to Olympics and Paralympics, India's sportspersons have proved that their talent is second to none, she said. The President added that Khelo India Games, Khelo India Centers to Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) scheme are being run to find such talents in every nook and corner of the country, to enhance their talent.