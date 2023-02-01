Budget 2023: Sports sector receives highest-ever allocation of Rs 3,397 crore

Children playing sports on a field. Representative Image (Source: Reliance Foundation Youth Sports)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed the highest ever budget allocation for the sports sector, raising the outlay to Rs 3,397.32 crore from Rs 3,062 crore a year back.

The Union Budget for 2023-24 saw an increase of over Rs 300 crore in sports allocations from last year, noted Tenzing Niyogi, CEO and League Commissioner, Ultimate Kho Kho.

"This will be a progressive step in aiding India’s preparations for this year's Asian Games and Paris Olympics which can result in an increased presence in multi-nation prestigious events and an opportunity funnel for widespread sports to come into the limelight," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu during her first address to Parliament referred to the government's focus on sports. From Commonwealth Games to Olympics and Paralympics, India's sportspersons have proved that their talent is second to none, she said. The President added that Khelo India Games, Khelo India Centers to Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) scheme are being run to find such talents in every nook and corner of the country, to enhance their talent.

The Budget allocation for 2023-24 includes Rs 1,045 crore for Khelo India, Rs 785.52 crore for Sports Authority of India (SAI), Rs 325 crore for National Sports Federations, Rs 325 crore for National Service Scheme and Rs 15 crore for National Sports Development Fund.

Read More

Khelo India is once again the biggest beneficiary in the sports budget. It had an allocation of Rs 974 crore last year.

“The over 200-percent-plus jump in the Khelo India budget from 2017 shows the importance of investing in youth sports. This is a strong message from the government on the importance of sport. For India to be a global sports super power, we constantly need to focus on grassroot sports and a large part of this budget has consistently been allocated towards the same,” said Rishikesh Joshi, Founder of Sports For All (SFA).

The Budget will enable financial assistance to the state governments to develop sports infrastructure and facilities and to encourage sports participation at the grassroots level, Niyogi said.

"The growth of indigenous sports will fuel the sports league talent supply chain which eventually will bring India closer to becoming a multi-sport playing nation. The increasing commercialisation of sports in India is also helping to create a vibrant sports culture," he added.