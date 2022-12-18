World Cup Final: How to Watch Argentina vs France

Messi is Argentina's leading goal scorer in World Cup with 11 goals to his name. (Image: Reuters)

It is undoubtedly the most watched single sporting event of any quadrennium: the World Cup final.

Here’s how, when, where and perhaps why to watch it.

When is the game, and how can I watch it?

The game is Sunday at 10 a.m. Eastern. In the United States it will be broadcast on Fox in English and Telemundo in Spanish and streamed in Spanish on Peacock. It can be streamed in English on an app such as Hulu or Fubo that offers Fox.

The game will also be broadcast to nearly every corner of the world by networks such as TSN (Canada), BBC One (Britain), SBS (Australia), TF1 (France) and TV Pública (Argentina).

Who’s playing and where?

France and Argentina will face off at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar.

France defeated Poland, England and Morocco in the knockout rounds on the way to the final, while Argentina beat Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia.

Who are the players to watch?

Lionel Messi of Argentina is considered one of the greatest players ever, but he has never won a World Cup. He is 35, and this is expected to be his last chance. He is ably supported by Julián Álvarez, a 22-year-old scorer who represents Argentina’s next generation. Together they have nine of the team’s 12 goals at this World Cup.

France’s biggest star is its 23-year-old forward Kylian Mbappé (five goals). His strike partner Olivier Giroud has had new life at this tournament at age 36 with four goals.

These teams have been here before, right?

Yes, neither is an unexpected finalist. France is the defending champion and also won the World Cup in 1998. Argentina has won twice, in 1978 and 1986, and has been back to the finals twice since.

Who is going to win?

That’s a tough one. Both teams are playing very well and are packed with international stars. Bookmakers have the game as virtually dead even.

I thought Brazil was the best. Where is that team?

Brazil was the favorite going into the tournament but lost to Croatia in the quarterfinals.

How about the Americans and Canadians?

The United States made the round of 16, a reasonably good performance for the team, but lost there to the Netherlands. Canada, playing in its first World Cup since 1986, lost all three of its preliminary games.

What’s next?

In club football, the Champions League Final is scheduled for Istanbul on June 10. It may include Paris St.-Germain, the wealthy team that includes Messi, Mbappé and Neymar, Brazil’s biggest star.

The women’s World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand starting in July, with an expanded field of 32 teams (up from 24 in 2019).

The next men’s World Cup, in 2026, will be in North America with games in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and an expanded field of 48 teams (up from 32).