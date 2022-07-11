English
    Watch: Prince George gets to hold Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy

    Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios to win his seventh Wimbledon and 21st Grand Slam title on July 10.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST
    Young Prince George had a moment any Tennis fan would envy. (Image credit: @Wimbledon/Twitter)

    Britain's Prince George had a truly memorable moment at the Wimbledon final on July 10 as he got to meet champion Novak Djokovic.

    The eight-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the duke and duchess of Cambridge, was attending his first ever Wimbledon. After watching the match, he was introduced to Novak Djokovic by his father.

     

    The Serbian tennis star shook hands with the young prince and asked him if  he wanted to hold his trophy. Prince George nodded shyly.

    When handed the trophy, George marveled at it, his mother supporting the ornate cup. Meanwhile, his father said, "don't drop it".

    Djokovic defeated Australian Nick Kyrgios to win his seventh Wimbledon and 21st Grand Slam title on July 10.

    The Serbian tennis star's latest victory puts him one Grand Slam ahead of Roger Federer. Djokovic is now just one short Rafael Nadal's record of 22.

    Djokovc has also become the fourth male player in current era of professional tennis to win four back-to-back Wimbledon titles, after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras and Federer.

    "I'm lost for words for what this tournament and this trophy means to me," Djokovic was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.  "It always has been and will be the most special one in my heart."

    Djokovic also spoke fondly of his opponent, describing their relationship as "officially a bromance".

    "It is tough to find consolation words at a moment like this but you showed why you are one of the best players in the world," he added.

    (With inputs from AFP)

     
