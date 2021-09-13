Grand twist, no Grand Slam

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after scoring a point against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Daniil Medvedev believed. He was prepared.

In one of the most focused, methodically executed performances in tennis history, Medvedev scored a thumping 6-4 6-4 6-4 upset of Novak Djokovic to win the US Open in New York on Sunday. It was the 25-year-old’s first Grand Slam title.

In doing so, Medvedev denied Djokovic, 34, the calendar Grand Slam, reducing the great Serb to tears towards the end of the match.

Although Medvedev is ranked as high as No. 2, the result is one of the great twists in sports history given Djokovic’s stature and experience. This was to be his coronation, final proof that he was the greatest player of all time, ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Not only would victory have given Djokovic the Grand Slam, but it would also have taken his count of majors to 21. Currently, he, Federer and Nadal are tied with 20 each.

The 23,000-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium was filled to capacity. It was loud, with chants of 'Nole, Nole, Nole!' (Djokovic's nickname) reverberating around the arena. In attendance were Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper and Spike Lee, among other celebrities. There also was Rod Laver, the last man to win the Grand Slam, in the year 1969. Amitabh Bachchan was one film old then and man had just gone to the moon. This puts into perspective how rare a feat Djokovic was on the verge of achieving, and his tears at the end as his dream lay crushed by the power and ambition of Medvedev.

The 6’6’ Medvedev, who himself jokes about his ungainly strokes and contortions, got off to a perfect start. He broke Djokovic in the first game of the match. But it was the ease with which he was holding serve, pinging aces down the middle at will, that stood out. Djokovic makes his opponents earn their service holds. That is where he breaks them mentally. But against Medvedev’s serve, he was barely getting his racquet on the ball.

Medvedev lost only three points on his serve in the first set. Overall, Djokovic won only 29 per cent returning points. He converted just one out of six breakpoints. Medvedev served 16 aces, while Djokovic had six.

Several players win the first set against Djokovic. The challenge is to win the second, and then the third. It rarely happens smoothly. Sure enough, Medvedev had a wobble in the second set. He went down 0-40 in the second game.

With some brave tennis, luck and poor shot selection from Djokovic, he saved those breakpoints. Djokovic slapped his legs after dumping a regulation backhand slice in the net, as if imploring his feet to wake up and start moving.

Djokovic had his chances on Medvedev’s next service game too. He had a breakpoint, and he returned an innocuous second serve deep to Medvedev’s backhand. Suddenly music started playing on the sound system. As per rules the point had to be restarted. Whatever little pressure Djokovic had piled with his return was nullified. It was a sign this wasn’t Djokovic’s day.

Serve aside, Medvedev was solid from the backcourt. That’s another department of the game where Djokovic, to quote Andy Roddick, “first takes your legs out, then your soul.” But Medvedev stayed in the rallies, matching Djokovic for accuracy and patience, till it was Djokovic who made an error.

Such is Djokovic’s never-say-die spirit that even when Medvedev went up two sets, the result of the match was far from a given. At the French Open, Djokovic twice lost the first two sets before winning in five, including in the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

But when Medvedev went up double break in the third set, it seemed he would close it out easily. That is when the drama began.

Serving for the match at 5-2, 40-30, with the spectators refusing to be quiet despite the umpire’s requests, Medvedev double-faulted twice. Djokovic broke him and held for 5-4. The stadium erupted. For once, they were on Djokovic’s side. If he could break Medvedev again, he would be back in the match.

Djokovic was smiling as he sat in his chair during a changeover at that point. It seemed the smile of a man who had accepted his fate but was happy to have created the possibility of a late twist. Moments later, though, he was seen heaving into his towel. The unshakeable Djokovic was sobbing. The occasion, the match slipping away from him and the love he was getting from the terraces for the first time in New York had caused a dam within him to burst.

But there was to be no miracle this time. Medvedev held his nerve, his last point coming from an unreturnable serve. In a colosseum of modern sport, the young Russian had conquered the very lion who had been expected to maul him.