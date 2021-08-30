MARKET NEWS

English
Tokyo Paralympics: Devendra Jhajharia wins silver, Sundar Singh Gurjar bags bronze in javelin throw F46 final

Devendra Jhajharia won silver with a throw of 64.35, while Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged bronze with an effort of 64.01 in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Athletics - Men's Javelin - F46 Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 30, 2021. Sundar Singh Gurjar of India in action REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha - RC2FFP969PAS

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Athletics - Men's Javelin - F46 Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 30, 2021. Sundar Singh Gurjar of India in action REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha - RC2FFP969PAS


India won silver as well as the bronze medals in javelin throw class F46 at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on August 30. Devendra Jhajharia won silver with a throw of 64.35, while Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged the bronze with an effort of 64.01 in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final.

The F46 classification is for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in arms, with athletes competing in a standing position.

The 40-year-old Jhajahria, already India's greatest Paralympian after winning gold medals in the 2004 and 2016 Games, pulled off a new personal best throw of 64.35m for the silver.

Jhajahria, who lost his left hand after accidentally touching an electric wire while climbing a tree at the age of eight, bettered his own earlier world record (63.97m) but gold winner Sri Lankan Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage (67.79m), who set a new world record, was too good for the entire field.

Close

The 25-year-old Gurjar, who lost his left hand in 2015 after a metal sheet fell on him at his friend's house, was third with a best effort of 64.01m.

The Jaipur-based Gurjar had won gold in the 2017 and 2019 World Para Athletics Championships. He had also won a silver in the 2018 Jakarta Para Asian Games.

India had won four medals in the 2016 editions while the medal count stands at seven in the ongoing event.

Meanwhile, shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history on August 30 as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event.

She is only the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu (2016).
