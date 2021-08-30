MARKET NEWS

English
Tokyo Paralympics: India's Avani Lekhara wins Gold Medal

Tokyo Paralympics: India's Avani Lekhara wins Gold Medal in women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Final

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
India bagged its first gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympic Games on August 30 in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. Avani Lekhara won the medal with a total score of 249.6 in the final, equalling the world record.

Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a gold at the Paralympics, and the fourth to win a medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The 19 year-old from Jaipur is also the first shooter to win a medal at the Paralympic Games.

Lekhara qualified for the final finishing 7th in the qualification round with a total score of 621.7. Avani staged a good recovery after a slow start to advance to the finals of the showpiece event.

Lekhara has been dependent on a wheelchair since 2012, after injuring her spinal cord in a car accident.

At the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, India's Bhavinaben Patel and Nishad Kumar had on August 29 won a silver in the women's singles table tennis class 4 and men's T47 high jump events respectively. Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar won a bronze in the men's F52 event of the Paralympics

Only three other Indians have won a gold at the Paralympics - swimmer Murlikant Petkar in 1972, javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia 2004 and 2016 and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan in 2016.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Sports #Tokyo Paralympic Games
first published: Aug 30, 2021 08:16 am

