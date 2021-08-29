MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Vinod Kumar wins bronze medal in men’s discus throw F52 event in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Earlier, Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar won silver medals in Table tennis and High jump respectively.

Moneycontrol News
August 29, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST

India’s Vinod Kumar on August 29 bagged the bronze medal in men’s discus throw F52 event in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, adding a third medal to the country's tally. Vinod Kumar, too, set an Asian record with a throw of 19.91m.

Poland's Piotr Kosewicz bagged the gold with a throw of 20.02m while Croatian athlete Velimir Šandor took home silver by registering the best effort of 19.98m

Earlier, Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar won silver medals in Table tennis and men's T47 High jump, respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to congratulate him saying, India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar’s stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination is yielding outstanding results."

The 41-year-old BSF man, whose father fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, produced a best throw of 19.91m to finish third behind Piotr Kosewicz (20.02m) of Poland and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia.

Close

Related stories

He injured his legs while training after joining the BSF, falling off a cliff in Leh that left him bed-ridden for close to a decade during which he lost both his parents.

The F52 classification is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, with athletes competing in seated position.

It also applies to cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and functional disorder.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Paralympics #Sports #Vinod Kumar
first published: Aug 29, 2021 06:52 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.