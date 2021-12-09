This tweet by Virat Kohli is India's 'Most Liked Tweet of 2021'

Virat Kohli ruled the roost on Twitter India in 2021. (File photo)

Twitter India on Thursday released its data on the voices, trends, and moments that dominated Twitter in India, and domestic captain Virat Kohli was a huge part of it. Here's how.

Earlier this year, cricketer Virat Kohli ( @imVkohli ) and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma @AnushkaSharma ) welcomed their first child. Kohli’s Tweet announcing the arrival of their daughter was ecstatically received by the couple’s fans, and all of India, making it the most Liked Tweet of 2021. It received over 5.3 lakh 'likes'. Last year, Virat Kohli’s tweet announcing Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy became the

Top Tweets in Sports

Another of Virat Kohli’s tweets was also the Most Retweeted and Liked Tweet in sports.



Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021



MS Dhoni had #CricketTwitter buzzing with his final-over masterstroke against Delhi Capitals that carried Chennai Super Kings into the season’s semi-finals. Among the awe-struck fans was Virat Kohli — India’s cricket captain himself, who hailed his contemporary by calling him ‘King’ in an all-hearts appreciation Tweet. This Tweet was the most Retweeted Tweet in sports this year.



#Covid19: Right in the early months of 2021, India was hit by the second wave of COVID-19 - leaving people distraught. As citizens took to Twitter in search of information, they found help. People on the service volunteered to find resources, mobilise help and connect people with leads for #oxygen, hospital beds, and medical supplies. While the second wave inspired an unprecedented movement of humanity on Twitter, the beginning of vaccination drives also brought a ray of hope, and people continued to stay connected on Twitter with #Covid19.

#FarmersProtest: Conversations around the #FarmersProtest continued from 2020 into 2021. Politicians, celebrities, citizens and protesting farmers took to Twitter alike to share and exchange opinions, making it one of the most Tweeted hashtags in India this year.

#TeamIndia: 2021 was a busy year for Indian sport - and so was it for the sports community on Twitter. From the men’s cricket team’s historic win at the Gabba to an unprecedented run at the Olympics and the Paralympics - sports fans on Twitter cheered on for #TeamIndia across games, matches and tournaments - turning Twitter into a virtual stadium that was always roaring their support for our athletes.

#Tokyo2020: With #TeamIndia finishing at a total tally of seven medals at the Olympics and 19 medals at the Paralympics, the #Tokyo2020 Games were all the talk on Twitter. People took to the service to support their favourite athletes at the Games and made sure to celebrate each of India's wins across the season.

#IPL2021: One of the most awaited events of one of India’s favourite sports - the return of the #IPL2021 was special. After being called-off midway due to COVID-19 interruptions, #CricketTwitter waited with bated breath for the second leg in October - turning the IPL from a month-long event to a six-month-long one. Unsurprisingly, this made it one of the top conversations of the year in India.

#IndVEng: India’s rollercoaster-ride at the five-test series on English grounds this year had Indian sports fans at the edge of their seats and glued to Twitter. While the series did not culminate, Shardul Thakur (@imshard) and Rishabh Pant’s (@RishabhPant17) partnership at the Oval led to #TeamIndia winning two matches, giving Indian fans another reason to celebrate on Twitter.

#Diwali: Diwali isn’t just a widely celebrated festival, it is also one of the most talked-about events on Twitter. People took to the service to talk about their festive preparations, engaged with brands and indulged in festive shopping, and share their appreciation and love for friends and families, making #Diwali is one of the biggest conversations of the year.

#Master: Tamil cinema continued to dominate the entertainment

conversations on Twitter. Anticipation of the film #Master alone made it one of the most talked-about movies in 2020, and the trend continued with its release in 2021. The Vijay (@actorvijay) starrer received massive love from fans on Twitter once again this year, cementing its position on the list of the most Tweeted hashtags of 2021.

#Bitcoin: A conversation that gained momentum on Twitter this year was around cryptocurrency and digital assets. Twitter has become the home for crypto conversation and #Bitcoin made it to the list of most popular conversations of the year.

#PermissionToDance: This song by South Korean boy band BTS (@BTS_twt) experienced immediate love from loyal fans. K-pop is becoming an increasingly popular music genre on the service, and is ruling hearts and charts all over the world including India.

Conversations on Twitter are tied together by hashtags (#s). When people Tweet with a hashtag, they become a part of the conversation, Twitter India stated in a press release. Here are the top 10 hashtags used in India this year.