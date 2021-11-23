MARKET NEWS

English
Virat Kohli had a 'pawdorable' practice companion today. See Anushka Sharma's reaction

Virat Kohli, given a break from the T20s, is due to return - as captain - for the second Test in Mumbai next month.

Moneycontrol News
November 23, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are endearingly called by fans as "Virushka".

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are endearingly called by fans as “Virushka”.


The Indian cricket team captain, who returned from Dubai after the T20 World Cup, is practicing before returning to lead the national team in the two Test match series against New Zealand next month.

Kohli, 33, posted a photo of himself playing with a cat that was sitting on his lap. Sitting on a plastic chair in a pair of shorts and t-short, with a towel on his shoulder, the batting icon is seen petting the white and golden-striped cat.

“A quick hello from a cool cat at practice,” Kohli wrote on Instagram, along with a photo.

Among those who commented on the adorable photo was his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. “Hello billi,” she chimed in the comments box.

Close

The cricketer and the Bollywood actor, endearingly called by fans as “Virushka”, are one of the most closely-tracked celebrity couples in India. Two days ago, Kohli posted a photo with Sharma, both with goofy expressions. “My rock,” he said in the caption.

Virat Kohli has opted out of the T20 series against New Zealand and will also miss the first of two Tests against New Zealand.

Kohli, given a break from the T20s, is due to return - as captain - for the second Test in Mumbai from December 3.

He signed off as India’s Twenty20 captain earlier this month with his last World Club T20 match where India beat Namibia as the cricket icon got a winning farewell.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anushka Sharma #Virat Kohli
first published: Nov 23, 2021 03:21 pm

