T20 World Cup Australia vs South Africa: Old World Cup rivals meet in first game of Super 12

Few World Cup rivalries have lived the test of time as Australia against South Africa. The anti-climax of the 1999 World Cup semi-final was succeeded by two ridiculously dissimilar matches in the 2007 ODI World Cup. Before that could fully fade out of our memories, a memorable clash in the 2012 T20 World Cup followed. The similarities between these games is hard to miss: South Africa ended up breaking their hearts, one way or the other.

As the teams shape up to face each other, there's lots of history and the trauma associated with it for the Proteas, a side striving to disengage itself from its past. What's different, though, is that none of those old warhorses are in the mix now with the team sporting a very contemporary look.

Team News & Probable XI

Australia have a major decision to make in their batting order as they prepare to face South Africa: who bats at No.3? Mitchell Marsh had a great outing in Steve Smith's absence at the spot in the tours of West Indies and Bangladesh. But now with Smith back, and showing good form in the warm-up games, he could slot back in at No.3 with Marsh moving down to a familiar, yet not that successful, power hitting role. The other decision is choosing between an extra spinner or a third quick. Ashton Agar and Josh Hazlewood could be tussling it out for one spot in the lower order with recent form and familiarity with UAE going in favour of Hazlewood.

Australia likely XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Temba Bavuma cleared the air around who would partner Quinton de Kock at the top in the build up to the tournament, stating that he would open with Aiden Markram or Reeza Hendricks playing in the middle-order. Rassie van der Dussen smashed a sensational hundred from No.3 in a stunning win in the warm-up game against Pakistan, and will likely have cemented his spot at the position.

South Africa likely XI: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

The Talk Around The Team

Brett Lee stated recently that he believes "Australia have what it takes to be the champions". But, the recent records aren't promising. The team comes off the back of a difficult series loss to Bangladesh in Bangladesh, albeit with several of their senior players missing. They beat New Zealand in the warm-up game, but lost to Australia in their second practice match.

South Africa, on the other hand, have the joint-most wins in T20Is in 2021 and have won 11 of their 18 matches, even upsetting the mighty West Indies side, with their superstars back in the mix it must be emphasized, in their backyard. They also toppled Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka and despite questions around team selection - most prominently the 'what ifs' around senior players AB de Villiers (retired), Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir - this group of players have actually done really well. They won both their warm-up matches, notably chasing down a tall target against Pakistan thanks to a single-handed effort from van der Dussen.

Players To Watch Out

Anrich Nortje: The South African quick was outstanding in the second leg of the IPL in UAE for Delhi Capitals with his hard lengths and high pace. Nortje has warmed up to the UAE surfaces and will know exactly what to do here to find purchase. If South Africa are to topple the Aussie cart early on, Nortje's powerplay spell could prove to be quite important.

Warner will be delighted that he is up against the Proteas with his overall form patchy. The Australian opener loves the pace and hit-the-deck lengths the South African seamers prefer and strikes at a rate of 148.85 against them with four of his T20I half-centuries coming against them.