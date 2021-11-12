T20 World Cup 2021 - "No one should point fingers at any player": Babar Azam after Pak defeat against Australia

T20 World Cup: Pakistan was defeated in the semi-final against Australia. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam said people should not point fingers at any particular team member after the team’s defeat on Thursday in the T20 World Cup semi-final in which Australia won by five wickets.

The comments are significant in the light of Hasan Ali being trolled for dropping a catch off Australia’s Matthew Wade in a key moment in the match.

“Everyone is pained, everyone is sad, thinking of where we went wrong and where we could have done better. Nobody will tell us. All of us know it. But we’ve to learn from this. This unit that we’ve formed shouldn’t break,” Azam said, addressing the players in the Pakistanhttps://www.moneycontrol.com/news/tags/pakistan.html dressing room.

Hasan Ali was trolled on social media as Pakistan cricket fans blamed the spilled chance for their World Cup miss after coming into the semi-final unbeaten.

“No one should point fingers at anyone saying they didn’t do well. We as a team did not play well. No one should point fingers at anyone, okay? We were defeated, no problem. We will learn from this,” Babar Azam said in his dressing room pep talk, a video of which is being widely shared.

“Babar Azam, Saqlain Mushtaq and Matthew Hayden are proud of their side despite a five-wicket defeat in #T20WorldCup semi-final,” Pakistan Cricket Board said in a tweet, along with the video of Azam addressing players.



“We are like family. Everyone took responsibility for every match,” Azam said.Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman helped Pakistan to 176-4, but the total proved insufficient for an inspired Australian side who got a blazing start courtesy David Warner's 49.