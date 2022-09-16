Roger Federer’s retirement: Everybody knew it was coming, but nobody was prepared for it

Roger Federer, the former world No.1 men’s tennis player, announced his retirement yesterday (September 15). In an emotional, pre-recorded speech that he put out on his Instagram and twitter accounts, the Swiss player announced that he had decided to retire from professional tennis.

Federer said that the Laver Cup, to be played in London between September 23 and 25, will be his last tournament. Acknowledging his age (41), his injuries in recent years and surgeries, Federer said the time to retire has come. “Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career,” he said.

Federer’s retirement announcement comes days after Serena Williams, the former women’s tennis’ No.1 player and winner of 23 Major titles, played possibly her last match at the US Open Tennis Championships.

Federer’s records are well-known. According to the stats that the ATP Tour put out soon after Federer’s announcement, he retires after having won 103 titles, the most in men’s tennis after Jimmy Connors, the former American tennis great, who won 109. He holds the record for most consecutive weeks at No.1 (237). His most dominant years were between 2004 and 2007. Between 2006 and 2007, he had 41 straight wins, a 24-final win streak in 2003-05, and made it to 17 straight finals in 2005-06.

Federer is, arguably, one of the three strongest contenders for the Greatest of All Time title; the other two contenders are his closest rivals Rafael Nadal (ranked No. 3 in the world; from Spain) and Novak Djokovic (ranked No. 7 in the world; from Serbia).

One record that stands out is this: Federer never retired from a match throughout his career. Not only does this underline his professionalism, it also speaks of his dominance, for most of the last two decades.

It is impossible to pick one match that illustrates how dominant he was in his prime. But two matches have stayed in my memory and will for years to come.

The first was the last match he played in 2006, a one-sided affair in which he beat James Blake, the former American tennis player, at the Tennis Masters Cup in China. Now called the Nitto ATP Finals, this is the year-end tournament where the top 8 players of the year get to participate. Federer ought to have been exhausted by the time the tournament began; he had won 11 titles that year. Blake was an up-and-coming player himself. He had already won 5 titles that year. But Federer demolished Blake in the finals, without breaking a sweat, winning his 12th title of the year.

The other match was the Australian Open Final, the year’s first Major, that same year. Federer faced Marcos Baghdatis, the No. 54 from Cyprus. On the way to the finals, Baghdatis had beaten 3 top-10 players and had won the crowd over. Baghdatis won a tough first set. Federer came back to win the next three, bringing Baghdatis’ terrific two-week run in Melbourne to an end.

Many of us have been fortunate to witness this era of tennis where not one, but three players dominated for nearly two decades. Between 2005 and now, of the 71 grand slam championships played, Federer, Djokovic and Nadal have won 59. Such was their domination, that only two other players, Stan Wawrinka from Switzerland and Andy Murray from the UK, managed to win more than one Major.

The interesting part of this 3-way rivalry was that, for the most part, one clearly dominated the other. Just when we thought Federer was unbeatable, Nadal managed to gain a stranglehold over him. First came the physical dominance; Nadal chased every ball Federer threw at him, particularly on clay courts, and started to beat him. Up until the Wimbledon Tennis Championships of 2008, Nadal and Federer had played each other 17 times. Nadal had beaten him in 11 of those encounters, nine of which were on clay courts.

Then, Nadal invaded Federer’s territory. In 2008, he beat Federer in the Wimbledon finals in an epic 5-set final. The loss was among Federer’s most devastating in a Major final. Nadal had already beaten him a month earlier at the Roland Garros finals, on clay. Seven months later, at the Australian Open in 2009, Nadal beat Federer in a final, yet again. This time it was on a hard court. The domination was complete. Federer was left heart-broken while accepting his runner-up trophy.

Just as Nadal dominated Federer, Djokovic dominated Nadal. Federer had a better track record against Djokovic. Of the 51 matches they played against each other, Federer won 23, slightly better than his record against Nadal, percentagewise.

Federer leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered for many years. His calm demeanour, respect for the game, its history, past champions, his rivals, as well as his court skills, particularly his one-handed backhand (a rarity in today’s tennis), will be missed.