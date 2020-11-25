One of the greatest footballers of all time: Soccer clubs pay tribute to 'legend' Diego Maradona

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona passed away on November 25 at the age of 60. Maradona, who is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time along with Pele, died of a heart attack after undergoing a brain surgery earlier in November.

The demise of the flamboyant player best remembered for leading Argentina to the historic 1986 World Cup win was mourned by football clubs across the world.



One of the very best to grace our game.

RIP Diego Maradona.



One of the greatest to ever grace the pitch. All of our thoughts are with Diego's family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Diego Armando Maradona





A true great of our beloved game.

Rest in Peace, Diego Maradona.



A genius with the ball at his feet, and undoubtedly one of the greatest to ever play the game. His legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Diego Armando Maradona.





Thank you for everything, Diego





A true great of the game.

Rest in peace, Diego Maradona.

Always in our hearts Ciao, Diego