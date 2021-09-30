MARKET NEWS

Olympic bronze medallist hockey player Rupinder Pal Singh announces retirement

The 30-year-old drag-flicker, who has been representing India for the past 13 years and has played 223 matches, took to social media early on Thursday to break the news and wrote: “I believe it is time for me to make way for young and talented players to experience every great joy I have felt in these last 13 years of representing India.”

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST
Rupinder Pal Singh (Image: Twitter)

Rupinder Pal Singh (Image: Twitter)


Rupinder Pal Singh, the star hockey player who was part of the India team that won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, announced on September 30 that he will retire from the sport.

The 30-year-old drag-flicker, who has been representing India for the past 13 years and has played 223 matches, took to social media early on Thursday to break the news and wrote: “Hi everyone, wanted to share an important announcement with you all. I believe it is time for me to make way for young and talented players to experience every great joy I have felt in these last 13 years of representing India.”

Rupinder Pal Singh added: “I have had the honour of wearing the India jersey in 223 matches and each of these matches are special for I had the privilege of playing for this great sport-loving nation.”

The star player who is still believed to be in his prime, further wrote: “The past couple of months have undoubtedly been the best days of my life. Standing on the podium in Tokyo along with my teammates with whom I have shared some of the most incredible experiences of my life was a feeling I will cherish forever.”

Singh had scored three important goals for the India hockey team in the bronze-medal winning match at Tokyo Olympics, including a penalty stroke against Germany.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had awarded cash worth Rs 5 lakh to him for his stellar performance at the Olympics. Rupinder also boasts of two Asian Games medals – one gold, which he won in 2014, and a bronze in 2018.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Hockey India #Rupinder Pal Singh #Tokyo Olympics 2020
first published: Sep 30, 2021 04:59 pm

