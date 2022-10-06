English
    Now, a batsman smashes a T20 double hundred

    Rahkeem Cornwall went into unchartered territory in T20 cricket, leathering the hapless opposition for 22 sixes and 17 fours.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 06, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST
    Rahkeem Cornwall

    West Indies spinning all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall has done the unthinkable on Wednesday, in Atlanta, USA. The burly Antiguan cricketer smashed an unbeaten double-century, scoring 205 in just 77 balls for the aptly-named Atlanta Fire.

    The Atlanta Open is a local T20 competition with 16 teams across four groups.

    The innings contained 22 sixes and 17 fours, with an eye-watering strike rate of 266.77, and came in the local T20 competition -- the Atlanta Open. The opposition, Square Drive, fell very short of the mammoth target of 327, as they could muster only 154/8 in their 20 overs.

    Bittersweet

    The winning team of the Atlanta Open will get $75,000, and Cornwall's Atlanta Fire are unsurprisingly favourites for the big bucks.

    However, Cornwall's innings will not be recognised in the record books as the Atlanta Open is not an ICC-accredited T20 competition. Therefore, fellow West Indian Chris Gayle will still hold on to the top spot, which he achieved in 2013 when he slammed an unbeaten 175 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

    Rahkeem Cornwall is not part of the West Indies setup in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Do you think the team management needs to rethink? There is still time!

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cricket #Rahkeem Cornwall #Sports #T20
    first published: Oct 6, 2022 06:45 pm
