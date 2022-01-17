MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Novak Djokovic banned from entering Australia for 3 years

Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play in the Australian Open which commences on January 17.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST
File image of Novak Djokovic

File image of Novak Djokovic

The world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic has been banned from entering Australia for three years after his visa cancellation was upheld, the Federal Government has confirmed.

The 34-year-old Serbian player was scheduled to play in the Australian Open which commences on January 17.

“I’m not going to precondition any of that or say anything that would not enable the minister to make the various calls he has to make,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told 2GB radio as Djokovic was en route to Dubai, reported Reuters.

“It does go over a three-year period, but there is the opportunity for [a person] to return in the right circumstances, and that will be considered at the time.”

The unanimous ruling by a three-judge Federal Court bench dealt a final blow to Djokovic’s hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, dismaying his family and supporters.

Related stories

Serbia’s leader denounces Australia’s treatment of Novak Djokovic as ‘Orwellian’

Djokovic was first detained by immigration authorities on January 6, ordered released by a court on January 10 and then detained again on January 15 pending Sunday’s court hearing.

Djokovic, 34, said he was “extremely disappointed” by the ruling but he respected the court’s decision.

“I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and the tournament I love,” Djokovic said in a statement before flying out of Melbourne.

Djokovic had appealed against Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's use of discretionary powers to cancel his visa. In court filings earlier in the week, Djokovic said the matter of him being unvaccinated was a personal choice.

Hawke, however, said Djokovic could be a threat to public order as his presence would encourage anti-vaccination sentiment as Australia battled its worst coronavirus outbreak.
