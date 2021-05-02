MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 Snapshots | CSK vs MI: Kieron Pollard's explosive 87 runs snatch last-ball victory for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard named man of the match for his explosive unbeaten 87 runs off 34 balls and 2 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST
Kieron Pollard was named the Man of the Match for his explosive unbeaten 87 runs off 34 balls and 2 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first against Cheenai Super Kings. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first against Cheenai Super Kings. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

After early wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis scored 108 runs partnership off 61 balls for 2nd wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) After early wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis scored 108 runs partnership off 61 balls for 2nd wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Moeen Ali hit a brilliant 58 runs off 36 balls with 5 fours and 5 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Moeen Ali hit a brilliant 58 runs off 36 balls with 5 fours and 5 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Faf du Plessis scored 50 runs off 28 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Faf du Plessis scored 50 runs off 28 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kieron Pollard took 2 back to back wickets of Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kieron Pollard took 2 back-to-back wickets of Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu scored 102 runs partnership for 5th wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu scored 102 runs partnership for 5th wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ambati Rayudu made 72 runs off 27 balls with 4 fours and 7 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Ambati Rayudu made 72 runs off 27 balls with 4 fours and 7 sixes that took Chennai Super Kings total to 218/4 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma started Mumbai Indians' innings well with 71 runs partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma started Mumbai Indians' innings well with 71-run partnership. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ruturaj Gaikwad took a catch to remove Rohit Sharma on 35 runs of Shardul Thakur delivery. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Ruturaj Gaikwad took a catch to remove Rohit Sharma on 35 runs of Shardul Thakur delivery. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ravindra Jadeja dimissed Suryakumar Yadav on just 3 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Suryakumar Yadav on just 3 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Moeen Ali took the dangerous looking Quinton de Kock on 38 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Moeen Ali took the dangerous-looking Quinton de Kock on 38 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

The match was going away from Mumbai Indians when Kieron Pollard started hitting the ball to sixes and took Mumbai Indians to a win in last ball of the innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) The match was going away from Mumbai Indians when Kieron Pollard started hitting the ball to sixes and took Mumbai Indians to a win on the last ball of the innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Kieron Pollard named man of the match for his explosive unbeaten 87 runs off 34 balls and 2 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter) Kieron Pollard was named Man of the Match for his explosive unbeaten 87 runs off 34 balls and 2 wickets. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)
