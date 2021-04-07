IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals secure highest-ever sponsorship revenue for IPL 14

Ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have registered the highest-ever sponsorship revenue.

The franchise this year has secured a 50 percent jump in sponsorship revenues from 2020.

The JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals pointed out that this year they have onboarded 25 sponsors, nine more than the previous year.

Delhi Capitals 2021 partners

The franchise has got JSW, APL Apollo, Ebixcash and Jio as principal sponsors. Associate sponsors include Acko, Cornitos, GMR, Colgate, Evolut, Nissin, OctaFX, Dream 11, Phone Pe, Wrogn Active and MX Taka Tak.

New entrants that have for the first time entered the IPL sponsorship game include Cornitos, Evolut and OctaFX.

The franchise said that one of the major reasons behind the team’s recent commercial success is their focus shifting to digital content and social media, to add value to their partners as traditional sponsor entitlements like tickets, match-day experiences and in-stadia branding have rapidly lost value.

The team also noted that last year Delhi Capitals recorded 450 million views on its video content during IPL. In addition, the franchise also witnessed a follower growth of 32 percent on Facebook and Instagram last year.

And to drive social media engagement further, the franchise this year has collaborated with digital consultant Horizm to monetise and manage social media inventory. According to the team, the partnership has helped them secure more digital-savvy brands.

“In a time where global sports brands continue to deal with commercial uncertainties, our forward-looking marketing strategy has helped us capitalise on emerging trends and secure our highest ever sponsorship revenue till date,” said Vinod Bisht, CEO Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals recording strong sponsorship revenue spells good news as last year due to coronavirus impact all the eight franchises had seen a drop in brand values which was due to the loss of in-gate receipts as well as reduced sponsorship deals.