IPL 2019: Meet the owners of the 8 teams taking the field in season 12

As Indian Premier League reaches its 12th season after witnessing several ups and downs from management to squads, take a quick look at the current owners of eight participating teams

1/8 Mumbai Indians | The Rohit Sharma-led team is owned by India's biggest conglomerate Reliance Industries under Indiawin Sports Private Limited. Mukesh Ambani heads the company while Nita Ambani represents it in team activities. (Image: mumbaiindians.com)