Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2018: Meet the owners of the 8 teams taking the field in season 11

As Indian Premier League reaches its 11th season after witnessing several ups and downs from management to squads, take a quick look at the current owners of eight participating teams

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mumbai Indians | The Rohit Sharma-led team is owned by India's biggest conglomerate Reliance Industries under Indiawin Sports Private Limited. Mukesh Ambani heads the company while Nita Ambani represents it in team activities.
Mumbai Indians | The Rohit Sharma-led team is owned by India’s biggest conglomerate Reliance Industries under Indiawin Sports Private Limited. Mukesh Ambani heads the company while Nita Ambani represents it in team activities. (Image: mumbaiindians.com)
Chennai Super Kings | The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team was purchased by India Cements Limited owned by N Srinivasan. Later, it was transferred to a separate entity named Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.
Chennai Super Kings | The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team was purchased by India Cements Limited owned by N Srinivasan. Later, it was transferred to a separate entity named Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited. (Image: Reuters)
Delhi Daredevils | The Gautam Gambhir-led team was purchased by GM Rao-owned GMR Group. In March 2018, GMR Sports sold 50 percent of its stake in the team to JSW Sports.
Delhi Daredevils | The Gautam Gambhir-led team was purchased by GM Rao-owned GMR Group. In March 2018, GMR Sports sold 50 percent of its stake in the team to JSW Sports. (Image: Twitter/Delhi Daredevils)
Rajasthan Royals | The Ajinkya Rahane-led team is owned by Manoj Badale under Royal Multisport Private Limited.
Rajasthan Royals | The Ajinkya Rahane-led team is owned by Manoj Badale under Royal Multisport Private Limited. (Image: Twitter/Rajasthan Royals)
Royal Challengers Bangalore | Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli-led RCB is owned by Diageo through United Spirits Limited under Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited.
Royal Challengers Bangalore | Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli-led RCB is owned by Diageo through United Spirits Limited under Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited. (Image: iplt20.com)
Kings XI Punjab | The Ravichandran Ashwin-led franchise is jointly owned by Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman and Karan Paul under KPHDream Cricket Private Limited.
Kings XI Punjab | The Ravichandran Ashwin-led franchise is jointly owned by Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman and Karan Paul under KPHDream Cricket Private Limited. (Image: Reuters)
Kolkata Knight Riders | The Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata franchise is owned by Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan and industrialist Jay Mehta under Knight Riders Sports Private Limited. Mehta is actress Juhi Chawla's husband.
Kolkata Knight Riders | The Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata franchise is owned by Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan and industrialist Jay Mehta under Knight Riders Sports Private Limited. Mehta is actress Juhi Chawla's husband. (Image: Reuters)
Sunrisers Hyderabad | The Kane Williamson-led team is owned by Kalanithi Maran of Sun TV Network.
Sunrisers Hyderabad | The Kane Williamson-led team is owned by Kalanithi Maran of Sun TV Network. (Image: Twitter/Sunrisers Hyderabad)
First Published on Apr 4, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #IPL #IPL 2018 #Slideshow #Sports

