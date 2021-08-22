Honouring Our Heroes: State govts rename schools and stadiums after Tokyo Olympic Medalists

State governments such as Delhi, Punjab have gone a step ahead to rename schools in the states after these great sportspersons.

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on August 22 said the state government has renamed ten schools after the Olympic medal-winning hockey team players from the state.

Singla said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has given approval to rename schools after the names of various players from Punjab who were part of the Indian men hockey team squad which won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The minister said the Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Mithapur, Jalandhar has been named after hockey team captain Manpreet Singh. He said the school will now be known as Olympian Manpreet Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Mithapur.

Singla said the GSSS, Timmowal in Amritsar has been named after vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh who was the top scorer in the Olympics for India with six goals. He said the school will now be known as Olympian Harmanpreet Singh GSSS, Timmowal.

The Government Primary School, Mithapur, Jalandhar has been named as Olympian Mandeep Singh, he said in an official statement. The other schools renamed include GSSS Attari, Amritsar, which will now be known as Olympian Shamsher Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Attari after the name of the midfielder.

Here are some other states that have honoured our Olympians in a similar manner:

Delhi Government School Renamed after Ravi Dahiya

On August 17, a Delhi government school in Adarsh Nagar was renamed after its alumnus and Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced.

Sisodia felicitated Dahiya at the school, and said through hard work, a student of Delhi government school has now become a youth icon for the nation.

The Delhi government had assisted 23-year-old Dahiya with training, coaches, and other sports equipment during his training under its 'Mission Excellence'.

“It is a matter of great pride that an alumnus of a Delhi government School has won an Olympic medal for India. A large portrait of Ravi Dahiya will also be installed in this school so that young children are inspired and motivated to have an Olympic dream and bring glory to our great nation.

“The Delhi government is soon going to set up the School of Specialised Excellence for Sports along with the Delhi Sports University. The idea is to recognise young talent in sports and continuously support them throughout their sporting journey. Admissions to this school will start from the next academic session,” the minister said.

Pune's Army Sports Institute Stadium to be named after Neeraj Chopra

The Indian Army has decided to name the stadium at Army Sports Institute (ASI), Pune, after Tokyo Olympics gold medallist in the javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the naming ceremony at the institute on August 23. The stadium will be known as the “Neeraj Chopra Army Sports Stadium, Pune Cantt”. Singh will also felicitate 16 Olympians of the Indian Army on the occasion.

The ASI was set up in 2001 under the Mission Olympics programme. ASI is a multi-disciplinary sports training institute. It imparts training in seven fields: archery, athletics, boxing, diving, wrestling, fencing and weightlifting.