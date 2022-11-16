FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain coach's unique way of staying in touch with fans

Spain's Luis Enrique. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @LUISENRIQUE21)

Spain coach Luis Enrique has joined the video streaming platform Twitch for a more direct connect with fans. He made this announcement via a video on his official Twitter account.

"I'm recording this video to announce that I've become a streamer," Enrique said. "Well, I'm not a streamer yet, this is a video. I haven't started yet. But my idea is to stream during the time we're in Qatar. We arrive in the early hours of (Friday) November 18, so I think I'll be able to start streaming that day."

Enrique said the idea was to establish a relationship with fans that was "more direct, with no filters, more spontaneous, more natural".

"I think it could be interesting for everyone," he added.

Enrique is not the first football personality to have joined Twitch. Former Argentina footballer Sergio Aguero is a regular on the site after his recent retirement, streaming his FIFA video games and responding to live comments. Another very recent retiree Gerard Pique is another football personality who is on the social media site.

Luis Enrique will be looking to tap into Twitch's nearly 140 million active monthly users during the FIFA World Cup 2022, that kicks off on November 20.

Spain is in Group E alongside Costa Rica, Japan, and Germany and it plays its opening game against Costa Rica on November 23 at 9:30 pm IST.