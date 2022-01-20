FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Ticket sale starts, check price

FIFA World Cup 2018 (Image: Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2022 will start on November 21, 2022 in Qatar, with the final to take place on December 18, 2022. The tournament will be played at 8 different stadiums which are within a 30-mile radius of Doha.

Fans across the world can now buy the ticket as Qatar opens ticket sales. The starting price would be $70 (approximately Rs 5250) for the foreign fans, on the other hand the cheapest ticket for the Qatar residents is priced at $11 (approximately Rs 825).

However, the ticket price for the final match of the FIFA World Cup will cost around $604 to $1000 (Approximately Rs 45,000 to Rs 75,000). The World Cup final ticket price is hiked by 46 percent as compared to the last FIFA World Cup held in Russia.

FIFA will distribute the tickets through a regulated process, and it will not be an open sale. There will be a random draw at the conclusion of the first application phase, which is going to go on until February 8. The full range of prices are yet to be announced.

Applying for tickets for individual games, fans can register to follow their team throughout and to watch four matches in four different stadiums.

Fans can visit the official website of FIFA 2022 to buy the tickets for the FIFA World Cup matches. There will be two options on the website, that says International or Qatar residents. By clicking on any of the option, you will be directed to the next page. The page is taking a bit of time to load as you might have to wait in an online queue.

The event in Qatar, is the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab country.

FIFA aims to generate $500 million from hospitality rights and ticket sales from across the eight stadiums in Qatar which are within a 30-mile radius of Doha.