Elevate Neeraj Chopra from subedar to colonel rank, demands Haryana ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda

Neeraj Chopra’s best throw in the final of the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics was 87.58 metres - roughly the length of four cricket pitches.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra should be elevated from subedar to colonel rank in the Indian Army, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded on August 11, Times Now reported.

Neeraj Chopra, who became the first Indian to bag an Olympic gold in athletics deserves an honorary colonel post, the Haryana ex-CM said.

Also read: Javelin throw: A break down of Neeraj Chopra’s epic hurl in Tokyo

He also urged the Centre to consider giving honorary DSP posts to other Tokyo Olympic medallists such as Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

Hooda said: “Neeraj Chopra came home with a gold medal for us. He should be made an honorary colonel in the Indian Army. He is a Subedar in the Indian Army and should be promoted to the colonel's post. I request the central government to make him a colonel and give DSP posts to other medallists like Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.”

Also read: Neeraj Chopra to bag more endorsement deals after gold at Tokyo Olympics

The Indian Army subedar made India proud on the final day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by clinching gold in the men’s javelin throw final.

Chopra joined the Indian Army in 2016 as Naib Subedar and was first chosen for Olympics training at Pune’s Army Sports Institute.