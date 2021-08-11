MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Elevate Neeraj Chopra from subedar to colonel rank, demands Haryana ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda

Indian Army subedar Neeraj Chopra, who became the first Indian to bag an Olympic gold in athletics, deserves an honorary colonel post, the former Haryana Chief Minister said.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 08:05 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra’s best throw in the final of the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics was 87.58 metres - roughly the length of four cricket pitches.

Neeraj Chopra’s best throw in the final of the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics was 87.58 metres - roughly the length of four cricket pitches.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra should be elevated from subedar to colonel rank in the Indian Army, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded on August 11, Times Now reported.

Neeraj Chopra, who became the first Indian to bag an Olympic gold in athletics deserves an honorary colonel post, the Haryana ex-CM said.

Also read: Javelin throw: A break down of Neeraj Chopra’s epic hurl in Tokyo

He also urged the Centre to consider giving honorary DSP posts to other Tokyo Olympic medallists such as Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

Hooda said: “Neeraj Chopra came home with a gold medal for us. He should be made an honorary colonel in the Indian Army. He is a Subedar in the Indian Army and should be promoted to the colonel's post. I request the central government to make him a colonel and give DSP posts to other medallists like Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.”

Close

Related stories

Also read: Neeraj Chopra to bag more endorsement deals after gold at Tokyo Olympics

The Indian Army subedar made India proud on the final day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by clinching gold in the men’s javelin throw final.

Chopra joined the Indian Army in 2016 as Naib Subedar and was first chosen for Olympics training at Pune’s Army Sports Institute.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Army #Neeraj Chopra #Olympic gold medalist
first published: Aug 11, 2021 08:05 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.