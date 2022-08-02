CWG 2022: India win gold in lawn bowls women's fours, defeat South Africa 17-0 in final

Indian women team of lawn bowls, at CWG 2022 (Image: Twitter/@ianuragthakur)

The Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 scripted history on August 2, as they won the country's first-ever gold in lawn bowls women's four.

The top title was clinched after defeating the South African side with a score of 17-0 in the finals of the tournament. With this win, India has taken its gold tally to four in the ongoing CWG 2022.

This was India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition. The women's fours team comprised Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third), and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip).

The team advanced to the finals are winning against New Zealand in a thrilling play-off encounter. After conceding a 0-5 lead after the second end, the Indian team had made a strong back against the Kiwi team of Selina Goddard (lead), Nicole Toomey (second), Tayle Bruce (third), and Val Smith (skip).

After end-9, they were tied 7-7 and after end-10, India took a 10-7 lead. But it was a close contest between the two sides, as New Zealand was marginally 13-12 ahead after end-14.

Notably, lawn bowls is a game played in three formats -- singles, doubles, and fours, depending on the number of individuals pitted against each other. The player/team which manages to place its bowls closer to the stationary target, called 'The Jack', is awarded the points. The bowls needed to be rolled on the floor from a distance.

In the fours, or four-player, format, each team gets eight throws, or rolls, from one 'end'. One 'end' means completion of one round. One team has to throw the bowls from 18 ends to complete the match and it happens in a circular manner. The team with more points after 18 ends of throws will take the contest.

With PTI inputs