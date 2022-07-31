Commonwealth Games 2022 | India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold in men's 67kg weightlifting

Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Image: ANI)

In another proud moment for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold in Men's 67kg weightlifting on July 31.

This is India's second gold medal at the event, after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won gold in the 46kg Women's weightlifting final on July 30.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the finals with a total lift of 300 kg. This is India’s fifth overall medal in Birmingham. India has won two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal to date.

India has moved up to position 6 because to Jeremy's gold medal.

The 19-year-old youngster also set a new Games record of 300kg combined lift. With a lift of 140 kg, he first broke a record for the snatch Games. Then, in his second attempt in the clean and jerk, Jeremy lifted 160 kg.

Silver medallist Vaipava Ioane's aggregate weight of 293 kg was seven kilograms less than Jeremy's combined best of 300 kg.

Jeremy (300kg) won the 67kg men's weightlifting gold with a difference of 7kg from silver medallist Vaipava Ioane (293kg). The bronze is won by Nigeria's Edidiong Umoafia (290kg).

In his third and last effort, Jeremy Lalrinnunga attempted to break the CWG record he had just set by going for 165 kg, but he was unable to do so and was left gripping his left elbow in excruciating pain.

Jeremy had burst into the scene in 2018 when he became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. The Mizoram lifter was touted as one for the future in the sport.