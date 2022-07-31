English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Commonwealth Games 2022 | India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold in men's 67kg weightlifting

    This is India's second gold medal at the event after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won gold at the 46kg Women's weightlifting final.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 31, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST
    Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Image: ANI)

    Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Image: ANI)

    In another proud moment for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold in Men's 67kg weightlifting on July 31.

    This is India's second gold medal at the event, after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won gold in the 46kg Women's weightlifting final on July 30.

    Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the finals with a total lift of 300 kg.  This is India’s fifth overall medal in Birmingham.  India has won two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal to date.

    India has moved up to position 6 because to Jeremy's gold medal.

    The 19-year-old youngster also set a new Games record of 300kg combined lift. With a lift of 140 kg, he first broke a record for the snatch Games. Then, in his second attempt in the clean and jerk, Jeremy lifted 160 kg.

    Close

    Related stories

    Silver medallist Vaipava Ioane's aggregate weight of 293 kg was seven kilograms less than Jeremy's combined best of 300 kg.

    Jeremy (300kg) won the 67kg men's weightlifting gold with a difference of 7kg from silver medallist Vaipava Ioane (293kg). The bronze is won by Nigeria's Edidiong Umoafia (290kg).

    In his third and last effort, Jeremy Lalrinnunga attempted to break the CWG record he had just set by going for 165 kg, but he was unable to do so and was left gripping his left elbow in excruciating pain.

    Jeremy had burst into the scene in 2018 when he became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. The Mizoram lifter was touted as one for the future in the sport.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Commonwealth Games #Commonwealth Games 2022 #Jeremy Lalrinnunga #weightlifting
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 04:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.