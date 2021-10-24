Best of India vs Pakistan: Top five T20I matches between arch-rivals

Five years after they last met in T20Is, India and Pakistan are set to resume their rivalry as they clash in the Super 12 game of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. We take a look back at some of the most epic encounters between these sides in the shortest format of the game.

2007: The bowl-out

Who can forget the bowl out and Robin Uthappa's animated bow after hitting the bull's eye? T20, still very new as a format, needed one of those games to gain the approval stamp from the mass audience and the India-Pakistan 2007 T20 World Cup clash that resulted in a tie proved to be just that. The teams were inseparable after full time with Misbah-ul-Haq run out off the final ball in the run chase and it was down to a bowl out to decide the winners. While Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Uthappa hit the stumps, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul and Yasir Arafat all missed and India had pulled off a memorable win.

2007: Sreesanth and THAT catch

The two teams met again in the finals of the inaugural T20 World Cup with teams well and truly aware of the in-game strategies. The New Wanderers stadium buzzed with excitement as India put on 157 batting first. It seemed like India were cruising at one stage, reducing Pakistan to 77-6, but Misbah held on remarkably to bring Pakistan closer. With 13 needed off six balls and one wicket to close a win, MS Dhoni famously threw the ball to Joginder Sharma over Harbhajan Singh. Pakistan got closer as Misbah smashed a six in the last over, but in a brainfade moment, Misbah looked to scoop the Indian quick fine leg and skied a catch to Sreesanth inside the circle as India erupted in celebration.

2012: An unlikely Pakistan win

It remains the only time ever that Pakistan have beaten India in a T20I game. At the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India could muster just 133/9 batting first after Umar Gul took three wickets and Saeed Ajmal two. Chasing 134 for a win, Pakistan were reduced to 12-3 before Hafeez and Malik compiled a century partnership to make light of the run chase.

2016: The Asia Cup near-mishap

Days before the T20 World Cup clash the same year, India took on Pakistan in an Asia Cup game in Dhaka. A clinical bowling display from India saw Pakistan bowled out for a meagre 83. With plenty of time to gun down the target, India were careful to start off with, but it contributed to three wickets upfront. Virat Kohli stepped in and then took ownership of the run chase. The No.3 batter made 49 off 51 balls, an innings studded with seven boundaries, as India sealed victory with more than four overs left.

2016: Virat Kohli special part II

Virat Kohli had bailed the team out in the 2014 T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup two years later, but months after, in Kolkata, he was faced with another tricky task: chase down 119 against Pakistan, buoyed by a sharp Mohammad Amir. Alongside Mohammad Sami, Pakistan reduced India to 23/3 in the run chase and it seemed like we were in for a Pakistan heist until Kohli turned up to play one of the knocks of the tournament. Switching strike, and finding boundaries with ease, Kohli raced to 55* in 37 balls and walked away with the Player of the Match award as India romped home to a comfortable win.