Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev to go head-to-head in 2021 US Open Men's Final on September 13: How to watch live stream

Novak Djokovic (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Novak Djokovic will have an opportunity to win his fourth tournament of the year in the upcoming US Open, where he will face Daniil Medvedev. The 2021 US Open is set to take place in the early hours of September 13 (Monday).

You can watch the last match of the 2021 US Open on September 13 at 01:30 am (IST) on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1HD | Star Sports Select 2/Select 2HD in India. The event can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

The battle between the two promises to be an epic showdown between heavyweights with Djokovic ranked as the number one tennis player in the world, while Medvedev sits in the number two spot. Djokovic has come out on top in five of the eight matches played between the two, with his most recent victory coming in the 2021 Australian Open.

Securing the 141st US Open will be a prolific milestone for Djokovic as he has already won the French Open, Australian Open, and Wimbledon. A victory in the US Open would help Djokovic to his first-ever complete Grand Slam. It will also make him the first player in the modern era to win all four tournaments in a year since former Australian tennis star Rod Laver in 1969.

"I'm going to treat the next match like it's the last match of my career," Djokovic said. Top-ranked Djokovic outlasted the German fourth seed 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach Sunday's championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Russian second seed Medvedev. Medvedev, the 2019 US Open runner-up, defeated Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 to reach his third career Slam final.