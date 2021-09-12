MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev to go head-to-head in 2021 US Open Men's Final on September 13: How to watch live stream

The 2021 US Open is set to take place in the early hours of September 13 (Monday) at 01:30 am (IST).

Moneycontrol News
September 12, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
Novak Djokovic (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Novak Djokovic (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Novak Djokovic will have an opportunity to win his fourth tournament of the year in the upcoming US Open, where he will face Daniil Medvedev. The 2021 US Open is set to take place in the early hours of September 13 (Monday).

You can watch the last match of the 2021 US Open on September 13 at 01:30 am (IST) on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1HD | Star Sports Select 2/Select 2HD in India. The event can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

The battle between the two promises to be an epic showdown between heavyweights with Djokovic ranked as the number one tennis player in the world, while Medvedev sits in the number two spot. Djokovic has come out on top in five of the eight matches played between the two, with his most recent victory coming in the 2021 Australian Open.

Securing the 141st US Open will be a prolific milestone for Djokovic as he has already won the French Open, Australian Open, and Wimbledon. A victory in the US Open would help Djokovic to his first-ever complete Grand Slam. It will also make him the first player in the modern era to win all four tournaments in a year since former Australian tennis star Rod Laver in 1969.

"I'm going to treat the next match like it's the last match of my career," Djokovic said. Top-ranked Djokovic outlasted the German fourth seed 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach Sunday's championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Russian second seed Medvedev. Medvedev, the 2019 US Open runner-up, defeated Canadian 12th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 to reach his third career Slam final.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Daniil Medvedev #Novak Djokovic #US Open
first published: Sep 12, 2021 12:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.