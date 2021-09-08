MARKET NEWS

Spine-chilling video of king cobra ‘standing up’ during rescue goes viral on Twitter

The video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan is equal parts scary and fascinating.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 08:54 PM IST
IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a viral video of snake rescuer and King Cobra. Twitter.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a viral video of snake rescuer and King Cobra. Twitter.


A spine-chilling video of a snake rescuer and a king cobra has left people freaking out online. The video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan is equal parts scary and fascinating.

In the said clip the snake rescuer is standing outside a door. The cobra’s tail is visible; he catches it with his hands. However, before he can pull the snake out using a rescue tong, the cobra appears at the door standing nearly four-feet in height.

Sharing the video, Kaswan tried raising awareness. “How not to rescue a snake. Especially if it’s a king cobra,” he said.

Check out the video here:

The clip that left people both shocked and intrigued since being shared online has gathered over 2,50,000 views.

