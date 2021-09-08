Spine-chilling video of king cobra ‘standing up’ during rescue goes viral on Twitter

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a viral video of snake rescuer and King Cobra. Twitter.

A spine-chilling video of a snake rescuer and a king cobra has left people freaking out online. The video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan is equal parts scary and fascinating.

In the said clip the snake rescuer is standing outside a door. The cobra’s tail is visible; he catches it with his hands. However, before he can pull the snake out using a rescue tong, the cobra appears at the door standing nearly four-feet in height.

Sharing the video, Kaswan tried raising awareness. “How not to rescue a snake. Especially if it’s a king cobra,” he said.



The clip that left people both shocked and intrigued since being shared online has gathered over 2,50,000 views.

