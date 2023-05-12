Speeding Porsche collides with tree, bursts into flames in Gurgaon. See pics

A speeding Porsche met with an accident in Gurgaon (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

A speeding Porsche collided with a divider, hit a tree and went up in flames in Gurgaon on Thursday.

According to police, the driver of the Porsche 911 luxury sports car was in an inebriated state. He was driving Sector 27 on Golf Course Road when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree at around 4 am on Thursday morning. The driver and another occupant of the car, also inebriated, managed to flee the vehicle before it caught fire.

The Porsche sports car bore a Chandigarh registration number and was headed towards Sikanderpur from Sector 56.

Photos shared by news agency ANI show the Porsche half-burnt.



Gurugram | A speeding luxury car caught fire & burned to ashes after hitting a tree at Golf Course road, in the early morning hours today. The car also collided with a divider before hitting a tree. The driver fled the spot, no one was injured in the incident pic.twitter.com/FG1ACXbdmB

— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

"The car collided with a divider, crossed over to the other side, and hit a tree before going up in flames," a police officer said.

A firefighting team doused the fire in half an hour, police said, adding efforts are on to nab the owner and the duo riding the car at the time of the accident.

According to news agency PTI, later in the day, a Gurgaon-based businessman approached the police to claim the Porsche 911 was being driven by his son at the time of the accident. He said his son was trying to save a dog that suddenly came in front of the car and therefore lost control of the car.

(With inputs from PTI)