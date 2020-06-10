Six tourist hubs that are almost paying you to travel

As a virus named Corona is hopping around the world, the original travel bug is sulking in forced hibernation. Borders shut, flights grounded, discotheques silent, restaurants vacant, hotel beds unmussed and the traveller homebound for months. The numbers are staggering - according to United Nations’ World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), COVID-19 has resulted in a loss of 67 million international arrivals, put 100 to 120 million direct tourism jobs at risk and the disappearance of demand could translate into a loss of $910 billion to $1.2 trillion for the tourism sector. That’s a loss of $1,200,000,000,000.

The travel future looks bleak and cities and countries are aggressively announcing sops for the return of footfalls. If your eyes have popped at ‘Get Paid to Travel’ headlines, read the fine print. No, there will be no cash handed at ports of arrival, what you get are attractive incentives and freebies. As cities/countries cautiously reopen, let’s look at what’s on offer right now (please note that all offers will depend on the COVID-19 situation).

Sicily (Italy): Reeling under a $1.12 billion tourism loss in March-April 2020 alone, Sicily, the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea, is planning to lure international tourists. Not with free limoncello and pasta at a plaza, but with vouchers that will cover half of your plane ticket fare. For every three nights you stay at a hotel, they will cover one of them. That’s buy 2 nights, get 1 free from the town. Add to it free tickets to museums and archaeological sites. The government has set aside $56 million to fund this scheme. A small price to pay for return of big crowd on the island.

Cancun (Mexico): This Monday, Mexico resumed tourism in beach destinations of Cancun, Tulum, Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya and the Mayan Ruins with limited capacities. Cancun, of course, is the hot destination not only for its tacos and silken sands but also for ‘Come to Cancun 2×1’ offer. According to the Cancun Hotel Association, the offer will include two free nights for every two paid nights, with limited discounts on plane tickets as well.

Bulgaria: One of the oldest states of the European continent, Bulgaria is reopening its doors to travellers from June 15. Foreign arrivals in March 2020 had fallen by 43.7percent year-on-year and Bulgaria is throwing baits to bring back tourists. A few beaches that earlier had a pay-to-enter mandate will now be free for tourists. Free sun loungers, sunbeds and tables have been added to sweeten the deal. The average sun lounger rental is 10 Bulgarian Lev. A free lounger everyday is al ot of savings (1 Bulgarian Lev = 43.55 INR).

Cyprus: God forbid, if coronavirus finds you, you’d want to be in Cyprus. Not to gape at archaeological sites and tombs of kings but because you will not have to loosen your purse strings to fend off the virus. Fight the virus for free. In a five-page letter issued to governments, airlines and tour operators on May 26, the Cypriot government said that it will pay for any accommodation, food, and medicine used by patients and their families should any tourist test positive for the virus. A 100-bed hospital for foreign travellers who test positive and 500-bed quarantine hotel for families and close contacts have been earmarked. Remember, you’ll have to pay for the repatriation flight.

Las Vegas: A casino mogul is giving away 1,000 free tickets to Las Vegas. Derek Stevens, owner of two Vegas downtown gaming properties (D Las Vegas and Golden Gate on Fremont Street), has announced that he is giving away 1,000 free flights from more than 20 major US cities to Las Vegas. The Sin City reopened on June 4 but a few hotels and their most-sought buffets haven’t. Not yet.

Japan: Last month, Japan was on everyone’s after-COVID-19 must-visit list. The sudden urge prompted by ‘Get Paid to Travel to Japan’ headlines emblazoned across major newspapers/magazines. Dismiss the headlines. No, you will not get paid to travel to Japan. According to an official clarification, Japan’s under-consideration Go to Travel Campaign is not for foreign travellers. The Campaign is to stimulate domestic travel demand within Japan after the COVID-19 pandemic and will only cover a portion of domestic travel expenses.



Since the COVID-19 situation is very fluid, do not book much in advance. Keep track of the situation in the country you want o visit.



All cities/countries reopening for tourism are allowing limited capacities. Check the list of countries from where tourists are banned/allowed to enter. There is no one definite list valid worldwide; each country has prepared its own list.



Check whether the destination country requires a Covid-negative certificate on arrival.



A few countries require a proof of an insurance policy with minimum medical coverage of $50,000. Check that.



Check with your agent about COVID-19 insurance. Read the fine print.



Check whether visa exemptions and Visa-on-Arrival policy of the destination country has changed/suspended.



Check whether 7/14 day quarantine is mandatory in the destination country.



Worldwide, COVID-19 will lead to an annual decline of between 60 percent and 80 percent in international travel arrivals. Compare it with 4 percent decline during the 2009 global economic crisis and 0.4 percent decline during the 2003 SARS outbreak.

Preeti Verma Lal is a Goa-based freelance writer/photographer.