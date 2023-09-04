'Shocking': Man claims Vistara left his blind mother alone on flight. Airline responds

The fashion designer mentioned that his mother was travelling from Delhi to Kolkata. (Image: Vistara/Instagram)

A man took to Instagram on Sunday to slam Vistara Airlines, claiming that the crew didn’t take care of his blind mother aboard a flight and left her alone. Ayush Kejriwal also mentioned that the airlines didn’t take responsibility for their actions. Kejriwal shared a video on the social media platform to talk about the “terrible experience” and it has gone viral with several reactions from Instagram users.

Kejriwal, who is a fashion designer by profession, said that his mother was travelling from Delhi to Kolkata on flight UK747 last week. He mentioned that they opted for an “assisted travel plan” for his mother which meant that she will be assisted throughout her journey to Kolkata.

However, when the flight reached the destination, everyone got off and she was asked to wait. She patiently waited but no one came for her. A member of the cleaning staff informed her about the same and she immediately raised an alarm as the flight was scheduled to go to Andaman and Nicobar Islands next. She was later taken out of the airplane safely.

“@Vistara Airlines, how could you put my blind mother in danger like this?! Are you not responsible for taking care of disabled passengers who are left under your supervision and assistance whilst travelling?! SHOCKING!” the designer wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:



Vistara Airlines took note of Kejriwal’s post and responded with an apology.

"Hi Ayush, we deeply regret to learn about your recent experience with us. At Vistara, we hold ourselves to the highest service standards, and it upsets us to hear that we fell short of your expectations. Please be assured that we prioritize the well-being of our customers and their safety and security are of top priority for us. Please DM us the case reference numbers and booking details. Thanks, Aishwarya."

Social media users, however, called out the airlines and blasted Vistara in the comments section.

“That’s terrifying. How can they be irresponsible like this?” a user questioned. A user commented, “Pretty shameful from an airline that we have high expectations from.”

“So scared to listen and imagine what your mother has gone through. @vistara are you kind enough to explain why this has happened? Such a horrible experience. @vistara Next time we should think more than 10 times before booking,” another user wrote.

Some people also shared their own experiences. “Thanks for highlighting, faced similar issue on my mother's flight from FRA to DEL, here ground staff didn't call wheelchair service, instead they were insisting that my mother should walk, it was only after 1 hour that we were able to contact wheelchair service provider who then assisted my mom. Complaint lodged,” a user exclaimed.

“They did this to my aunt a few weeks ago. I raised several complaints to @singaporeair and they haven’t come back yet. The best is to write to Ministry of Civil Aviation’s grievance portal. They do take an action,” another person remarked.